Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Tom takes control of Belle’s finances as he isolates her further

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, May 15), Tom continues to abuse Belle by attempting to control another aspect of her life.

He sets up a joint bank account in a bid to also control Belle’s finances. He also tries to isolate Belle from her family.

But, will Belle realise what Tom’s plan is as he takes the reins on another part of her life in Emmerdale spoilers?

Tom has his eye on Belle’s money (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Tom sets up a joint bank account

Viewers will know that Tom has been abusing Belle and has been controlling different aspects of her life from friends and family to work and homelife.

Now, in tonight’s episode of the ITV soap, Tom goes one step further and controls Belle’s finances.

Pulling Belle further away from her family and loved ones, Tom then sets up a joint bank account so that he can control Belle’s money.

But, will Belle just go along with it? Or, will she realise that this may not be a good idea?

Mandy tries to interfere (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy asks Gabby for help

Vinny’s been feeling lonely recently, with Tom meddling and trying to hook him up with someone after finding out that he was still a virgin.

With Vinny down in the dumps, Mandy has a little chat with Gabby tonight and asks her if she could spend some time with Vinny to cheer him up a bit. Will Gabby agree?

Nicola is organising the fete (Credit: ITV)

Nicola has a lot on her mind

Trying to get everything in order for the village fete, Nicola gets stressed when she realises that she’s still got so much progress to make. Can she pull the event off? Does she have enough time to finalise all of her plans?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

