Emmerdale moves time slot back to 7pm and fans beg for the change to be permanent

ITV soap Emmerdale has made a change to the time it is shown on the box.

Reminders about the new start time were shared on social media recently, telling fans they need to turn on at a different time all this week.

That’d because the live Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals are airing on ITV every weekday evening until Friday.

And so the soaps – including Coronation Street – are starting slightly earlier all this week.

Emmerdale fans need to switch their tellies on a little earlier than usual for the next few evenings (Credit: YouTube)

What time is Emmerdale on during BGT live semi-finals week?

A post shared on Instagram in the past few days included the caption: “Don’t forget folks, we’re on at the slightly earlier time of 7pm all this week!

“See you this evening, we’ll be the ones sat with a brew and biscuit #Emmerdale.”

One commenter explained on the upload: “It’s to allow for Britain’s Got Talent being shown all this week.”

“And because of Corrie being on all week at 7.30pm,” someone else added.

A third person chipped in: “Emmerdale should be on an hour every night.”

While someone else digressed as part of the same thread of replies: “It should be renamed World’s Got Talent.”

Other viewers leaving remarks in the comments section also had plenty to say about the start time update, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmerdale (@emmerdale)

How Emmerdale fans have reacted

It seems many would be keen for Emmerdale to be shown at 7pm all the time going forward.

‘Wish you would put it back to 7pm permanently,” one fan wrote.

A second agreed: “I would love it to go back to 7pm!”

I would love it to go back to 7pm!

As did a third person who added: “Much prefer the 7pm slot anyway.”

“The proper time,” someone else asserted.

And a fourth maintained: “Should be that time every week..”

Belle is having a tough time in Emmerdale… episodes air at 7pm all week (Credit: YouTube)

Also among the reactions were some from viewers objecting to news reports that aren’t brief bulletins being in the schedule.

“Don’t like the hour long news, sometimes they just spend the whole hour repeating everything,” one moaner complained.

They continued;”Bring back Emmerdale at 7pm. Pleaseeeeeee.”

Someone else concurred: “Put it back to that time permanently. Nobody needs or wants so much news at that time of night.”

And someone else reasoned about news coverage and the Emmerdale swap: “Half an hour difference isn’t that bad. But it is annoying when there isn’t much positivity in the news these days.”

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays. But not this week! Episodes will begin at 7pm.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!