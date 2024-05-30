Emmerdale: Tom almost killing Piper the Dog was sickening, fans complain

Tom’s abuse of Belle and Piper the Dog took another step during last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday, May 29), as Tom continued to make Piper ill.

As Tom plotted to end Piper’s life, Belle then returned home just before he could do so.

Emmerdale fans have now taken to their keyboards to complain about these animal abuse scenes.

Tom prepared himself to kill Piper (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom planned to kill Piper

Last night in the Dales, Tom told Lydia that Piper was really poorly but he didn’t know if they should tell Belle or not.

Lydia visited Belle during her session with a therapist and then sat down with her, telling her that Piper was ill.

At home, Tom told Piper that he would soon have to end her suffering for good if Belle continued to stay away from home.

With Belle oblivious to Tom injecting Piper to make her ill, Belle returned home just before Tom could end the poor dog’s life.

She was pleased to be back home with her dog, happy to see Piper was starting to recover.

Piper survived the ordeal (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans horrified by Tom new low as they blast soap scenes

With Tom almost killing little Piper, fans have now threatened to take action over these scenes.

They’ve been left feeling sick to their stomachs after watching Tom’s abuse go to a new extreme.

One fan commented: “So Emmerdale has killed off Ethan, but Tom is still alive abusing Belle, and is now harming that poor dog? Y’ALL NEED TO WRAP THIS TOM STORYLINE UP NOW!!!”

Another person shared: “I think Emmerdale should have awards revoked because of the Piper dog storyline.”

A third viewer added: “He was just about to casually euthanise a dog. Too far for this show.”

A fourth Emmerdale viewer contributed: “Tom – step away from that dog or there will be more complaints to Ofcom!”

A fifth person exclaimed: “If the dog gets hurt I will riot!!”

Finally, a six person finished: “Ofcom. Emmerdale, just you dare.”

Piper looks to be safe (Credit: ITV)

Will Piper survive?

With Belle back at home, it looks as though she could’ve just unknowingly saved Piper’s life.

But, will Tom stop with the animal abuse? Or, will he continue to use Piper to get to Belle?

