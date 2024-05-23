Emmerdale Mandy Coronation Street Billy EastEnders Linda
Entertainment Daily is looking for freelance Soap Writers

Calling all Walford, Weatherfield and Woolpack lovers

By Kaggie Hyland

Entertainment Daily is looking for freelance Soap Writers to join our hard-working, happy team!

Responsibilities will include: pitching & writing; pushing stories on social media; monitoring story performance.

You will either love and write about all three main soaps – Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders – or be an expert in one of them.

These shifts will suit someone who has at least two years’ experience on a fast-paced and target-driven news site covering similar content.

While you do not need to have written specifically about soaps, you will need to demonstrate a passion and knowledge for them – soap lovers will quickly sniff out a non-fan!

Competitive shift rates.

Shift hours are 9am – 5.30pm or 1.30pm – 10pm.

ED! is one of the biggest entertainment news sites in the UK and, alongside The Poke, The Tab and The Daily Mash, is owned by Digitalbox.

To apply, send your CV to [email protected]

Kaggie Hyland
Editor-in-Chief

