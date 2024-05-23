Entertainment Daily is looking for freelance Soap Writers to join our hard-working, happy team!

Responsibilities will include: pitching & writing; pushing stories on social media; monitoring story performance.

You will either love and write about all three main soaps – Emmerdale, Coronation Street and EastEnders – or be an expert in one of them.

These shifts will suit someone who has at least two years’ experience on a fast-paced and target-driven news site covering similar content.

While you do not need to have written specifically about soaps, you will need to demonstrate a passion and knowledge for them – soap lovers will quickly sniff out a non-fan!

Competitive shift rates.

Shift hours are 9am – 5.30pm or 1.30pm – 10pm.

ED! is one of the biggest entertainment news sites in the UK and, alongside The Poke, The Tab and The Daily Mash, is owned by Digitalbox.

To apply, send your CV to [email protected]