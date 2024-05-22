Just how big is The Vic in EastEnders? Fans baffled as Junior’s family move in

Yesterday evening in EastEnders (Tuesday, May 21), Junior told the Knights that he was heading back home to Dubai with Monique and Xavier.

However, he later took Elaine up on her offer of moving into The Vic for a while.

With three more people now making the pub their home, fans have been left rather confused.

The Knights enjoyed bonding with Junior’s family (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Junior moved into The Vic

In Walford last night, Junior allowed for the Knights to spend some time with his family.

Gina and Anna enjoyed bonding with Xavier and chatting to Monique as George felt left out of the conversation.

Seeing how important getting to know his new family was for Xavier, Elaine then suggested that they all moved into The Vic.

Junior explained that he had a flight back home to catch but would contact Gina and Anna about visiting soon.

However, Monique then reminded him that there was no need to rush off. With this, Junior then took Elaine up on her offer of moving his family into The Vic.

The Vic must be overcrowded by now (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans confused over the amount of space in The Vic

With Junior, Monique and Xavier all moving into The Vic, fans have now questioned how there will be enough space for all of them.

With Linda, Ollie, Annie, George, Elaine, Gina, Anna (and Tyson the Dog) already residing in the flat at the top of the pub, fans have no idea how Junior and his family will fit! Oh, and let’s not forget Johnny when he shows his face too!

One fan questioned: “Sorry, how much room is in a tiny flat?”

Another fan shared: “How many people actually live above The Queen Vic in EastEnders? George and Elaine, Anna and Gina, Linda and her two kids and now George’s son, his wife and their child. Must be a 6 bed flat above that pub.”

A third person added: “I mean where are they all sleeping? Linda, Elaine, Anna, Gina the two kids, Johnny, George (when he was there) and now throwing 3 more in there? Are they sleeping on the pub sofas?”

A fourth viewer contributed: “The pub’s turning into a B&B.”

The Vic must be a Tardis because it sure doesn’t look like it has enough space to accommodate everyone!

The Knights are getting to know Junior and his family (Credit: BBC)

Is Junior sticking around for good?

Junior was planning on heading back to Dubai before deciding to move into The Vic.

Coming up on the soap, George enjoys chatting to Monique about her Ghanian heritage as he hopes to get in touch with his culture.

But, will everyone be able to bond? Will Junior and his family feel at home in The Vic and stick around?

