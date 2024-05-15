Real-life Coronation Street couple Elle Mulvaney and Liam Scholes ‘split after two years together’

Real-life Coronation Street couple Elle Mulvaney and Liam Scholes have split after two years together, according to reports.

The loved-up couple have been together since 2022, when Liam had a short stint on Coronation Street, alongside Elle, who’s been in the show since she just eight years old.

The pair were said to be inseparable and often shared pics on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their life together.

But now, according to a story in The Sun, their romance is over, with friends and co-stars said to be sad for the one-time couple.

Getting together

Liam played Eli Higginson in Coronation Street.

Elle Mulvaney, who plays Amy Barlow, had recently split from her boyfriend when Eli caught her eye!

The pair have been together ever since.

Liam’s Corrie alter-ego Eli was a nasty piece of work who helped evil Corey Brent cover up the murder of Seb Franklin.

While Elle’s character, Amy, is rebuilding her life after being raped by Aaron Sandford, and enjoying becoming a presenter on student radio.

What Liam did next

Since he left Coronation Street, Liam’s been playing troublemaker Noel McManus in Waterloo Road.

And he’s also building quite a following as the singer in indie-rock band The Lanks.

Shock split

According to a friend, quoted in The Sun, the couple’s split came out of the blue.

“Elle and Liam were loves young dream and did everything together,” the source said. “Their split has really shocked their co-stars and family and no one knows exactly what happened. It was all very sudden and they have both made it clear to pals it would take a miracle for them to get back together again.”

Sounds almost as dramatic as a Coronation Street storyline!

ED! has contacted representatives for comment on this story.

