Ryan Russell sparks fears he’s quit Coronation Street with ‘bye for now’ post

Actor Ryan Russell, who plays Michael Bailey on Coronation Street, has sparked fears that he might be quitting Weatherfield. Fans were left worried after he shared a cryptic post on social media earlier this week.

Sharing the moody music video to his Instagram account, Ryan wrote: ‘It’s been fun. Bye for now.’ The music video for Snky Bnz’s The Broken Man shows Ryan donning a hoodie and roaming the imposing streets.

This had Corrie viewers worried that Ryan might be quitting the soap. Is Michael Bailey leaving Coronation Street?

In the comments below Ryan’s post, a number of fans asked the actor whether he planned on quitting Corrie.

‘Are you leaving Corrie?’ asked one concerned follower.

‘I think Michael should leave because he is barely featured in any storylines and it’s insulting. Ta-ra,’ another reasoned.

‘Are you OK?’ asked a third.

Ryan has starred as Michael Bailey since 2019 (Credit: ITV)

The actor also completely cleared his Instagram grid and bio. This left only the video and his cryptic message. This suggests that Ryan is quitting social media rather than the soap. However, the actor did not comment either way.

The actor has played Michael Bailey on the soap since 2019. Recent storylines have included his entanglement with serial killer Stephen, who duped him into helping him steal Underworld’s money.

Fears for Ryan’s exit from the soap follows the shock news that soap icon Helen Worth is set to leave Weatherfield, resigning from her role as Street institution Gail Platt after 50 years.

We don’t know about Ryan, but Gail Platt star Helen Worth is definitely leaving (Credit: ITV)

Helen Worth reveals Coronation Street exit

Details of Helen’s exit from the soap have not yet been revealed, but the actress will begin filming her final scenes next month. Speaking out on the decision, Helen said: “This year has felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating almost 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world. I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers and were very kind and understanding.”

She continued: “The past 50 years have flown by and I don’t think the fact that I am leaving has sunk in yet.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

