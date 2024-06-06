The ex-girlfriend of former Strictly star AJ Pritchard, fellow dancer Abbie Quinnen, is expected to head into the Love Island villa.

The rumours arrive as former TOWIE star Joey Essex surprised this year’s contestants by joining them in Majorca earlier this week.

Joey Essex entered the Love Island villa earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Abbie Quinnen ‘fancied a fresh chance at love’ following AJ split

In 2019, AJ’s brother, Curtis Pritchard, came fourth on the ITV2 reality show. Therefore, Abbie already has a connection to Love Island. However, it seems she wants to give it a go herself.

“Abbie has become well-known in her own right and after her break up with AJ she fancied a fresh chance at love,” an inside source told The Sun.

“Joey went in as the first big bombshell and Abbie is waiting in the wings for the call up,” the source continued.

“She has been in talks with Love Island for weeks over being a bombshell and has said she can’t wait to dive in and mix things up.”

Abbie reportedly knows a lot about the show after Curtis took part while she was dating AJ.

The pair were in a relationship for four years but split in 2022.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

AJ and Abbie split in 2022 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I was pretty traumatised after my last relationship’

At the time of AJ and Abbie’s split, it was said that Abbie found out AJ was messaging another woman. Abbie stated that she and the former Hollyoaks actor had talked about getting married.

During an Instagram Q&A with fans in February, someone asked Abbie how her love life was, to which she replied: “Not the greatest not going to lie I was pretty traumatised after my last relationship.

“Find it hard to trust people! And I tend to go for all the red flags so need someone to find someone for me. I don’t trust my judgement.”

