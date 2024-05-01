In latest Alan Carr news, his Epic Gameshow has reportedly been cancelled by ITV.

The series, which revived much-loved TV gameshows from the past, was said to have been rested by telly bosses last year.

However, The Sun now reports the axe has fallen on the primetime show which began in 2020 and ran for three series.

No doubt fans will be saddened by the news – but the tabloid report suggests Alan himself has plenty on his plate to keep him busy.

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow ‘cancelled’

According to the news outlet, bosses decided on chopping the Saturday night series after careful consideration.

But it was stressed that the funnyman host has a raft of shows in production.

A TV insider is said to have said: “Alan won’t be taking this too hard. The three seasons Epic Gameshow ran for on ITV were well received. And it’s not like he’s short of other projects.

Alan won’t be taking this too hard.

“On ITV alone, he has primetime game show Password coming up later this year, as well as a second series of his autobiographical comedy drama Changing Ends.

“Plus, he has shows on the BBC including Picture Slam and Interior Design Masters, and will soon be heading out to Spain to make another series of his home make-over programme with Amanda Holden.”

Alan Carr news

Epic Gameshow proved a welcome return for some of the most enduring ITV favourites from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

It included telly comebacks for shows like Bullseye, The Price Is Right, Play Your Cards Right, and Strike It Lucky.

But despite the hit of TV nostalgia and the opportunity for fans to see Alan on their screens, The Sun also suggests the busy star “will be glad of the rest”.

ED! has approached ITV for comment about The Sun’s story.

