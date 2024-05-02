Ant and Dec are reportedly working on a project to replace the void left by their beloved show Saturday Night Takeaway.

The Geordie duo hosted their final episode of Saturday Night Takeaway in April after more than two decades on air. Fans were gutted when Ant and Dec announced they would be taking a break from the show after its 20th series.

But now, fans may be in luck as a report claims that the pair are working on another project.

Ant and Dec news

According to the Mirror, Ant and Dec have trademarked the name Belta Box for the plan. The trademark was lodged by the presenters’ production company Mitre Sutdios in April.

A source told the publication: “Everything Ant and Dec does turns to gold and this is sure to be another success.”

Mitre Studios also owns trademarks for Ant and Dec’s ITV game show Limitless Win and online show Taste Mates.

The firm said: “Taste Mates and Belta Box are digital projects that will tap into the Mitre core values of being fun and engaging.”

Why Ant and Dec are taking a break from Saturday Night Takeaway

In April, Ant and Dec hosted their final Saturday Night Takeaway show for a while. In an emotional end to the show, Dec tearfully said: “We have truly adored every second making this show. But there’s one thing we have never ever forgotten. That’s the fact it’s not our show, it’s your show. So we’d like to say a thank you to you, our audience.”

The beloved duo have previously explained their reason behind taking a hiatus from the ITV show. Speaking to Fault magazine in February, Ant said: “On a more personal level, part of the reason we’re pausing Takeaway is we need a break ourselves, and we need to spend some time with our family…

“We’ve both got children that we need to spend time with for a little bit. We need time to think and, and time to step back and look at the bigger picture and just see where we are now.”

Ahead of their final show, Ant added to the publication: “It will be bittersweet, with lots of tears, but it feels like the right thing.”

The lads are currently hosting the new series of Britain’s Got Talent.

