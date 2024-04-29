BBC One has confirmed that Humphrey Goodman will return in Beyond Paradise series 3.

Series 2 came to a rather bittersweet end on Friday (April 26, 2024) leaving fans wondering about a possible series 3, and the future of the Shipton Abbot police force.

With Death in Paradise missing a lead detective, and another spin-off series currently in production, the Paraverse (Paradise universe) could be described as in a state of flux.

The series finale of Beyond Paradise was a happy one, even though Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd called off their wedding. So will the pair get hitched in series 3?

Here’s everything you need to know about Beyond Paradise series 3.

***Warning: spoilers from episode 6 of Beyond Paradise series 2 ahead***

Will Humphrey and Martha ever get married? (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt)

What happened in the series 2 finale?

In the Beyond Paradise series 2 finale, Humphrey and Martha’s wedding day finally arrived… However, the pair did NOT go ahead with the wedding.

Martha wore a beautiful white lace and broderie anglaise wedding dress, while Humphrey looked dapper in a navy suit and burgundy tie. Anne had organised a lavish affair, but her plans were far grander than anything the bride or groom actually wanted.

Anne had clearly become TOO invested in their fairy-tale ceremony, following her own recent betrayal (boo, hiss, Richard!). In an emotional twist, Anne cancelled the wedding, realising that her daughter and future son-in-law didn’t want such a fuss.

In the end, Martha and Humphrey agreed NOT to get married on that day. However, they vowed to do so in the future, and threw a not-getting-married party on the beach.

Elsewhere, Humphrey (Kris Marshall) and Martha got closer to fostering a child, the result of the police station house review was revealed, and Kelby and CS Charlie Woods shared a kiss on the beach!

Missing us already? Good news: there’s another #BeyondParadise Christmas special coming your way, followed by series 3 next year! pic.twitter.com/RMrRnmUZIw — Beyond Paradise (@BeyondPOfficial) April 26, 2024

Will there be a series 3 of Beyond Paradise?

BBC One has now confirmed that there WILL be a series 3 of Beyond Paradise. In a tweet sent out after the episode, they said: “Missing us already? Good news: there’s another #BeyondParadise Christmas special coming your way, followed by series 3 next year!”

Of course, commissioning series 3 was a no-brainer. Series 2 ended with future seasons very much in mind – the impending fostering journey of Martha and Humphrey, not to mention the mounting crimes occurring in the fictional Devonshire town of Shipton Abbott.

There’s no reason why Beyond Paradise can’t run for years if the public still has an appetite for it.

In a recent interview, Zahra Ahmadi shared an update about possible future series. Zahra, who plays DS Esther Williams, told HELLO!: “We don’t know [about series 3] yet but we’ve certainly had conversations about it with each other. That’s a big hope, for me certainly, and I think we all share that.”

Her co-star Felicity Montagu – aka Margo Martins – added: “I would love to, but we’ll just have to see. I don’t think any of us know yet.”

The regular cast of Beyond Paradise series 2 (Credit: Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt)

Fans react to news of a series 3

Beyond Paradise fans were quick to celebrate the series 3 announcement.

One viewer typed: “Fantastic final episode of the series. Looking forward to the Christmas special and series 3.”

Another wrote: “Such a wonderful final episode, it was perfect. Looking forward to the Christmas special. Marriage and honeymoon in Saint Marie with a case to solve perhaps.”

A third added: “Absolutely brilliant finale and I can’t wait for the Christmas special and the new series next year.”

Many had one complaint though – there want more than six episodes!

“More than 6 episodes please,” said one, while another agreed, saying: “Loved, loved, loved the show. Please be on for more than 6 episodes.”

“Delighted to hear about season 3 hopefully there’ll be more than 6 episodes,” said another, while one more typed: “Can we have more than 6 episodes in the series next time please?! Thank you to a great ensemble cast!!”

BBC One, are you listening?

Series spin-off set in Australia

As well as the confirmation of Beyond Paradise series 3, the BBC has also confirmed a Paraverse spin-off.

Filming has started on the next spin-off, which is set in Australia. Return to Paradise will star Anna Samson as DI Mackenzie Clarke – the franchise’s first female lead detective.

Home and Away actress Anna Samson will portray Mackenzie Clarke, a disgraced London Met officer who is forced to return home to Dolphin Cove, Australia, when she’s accused of tampering with evidence.

Dolphin Cove is the last place Mackenzie wants to be – having left her ex-fiancé Glenn (Tai Hara) at the altar there six years ago. And, viewers will soon discover, that wherever Mackenzie goes, trouble follows… Soon she finds herself working for Dolphin Cove’s police force.

As well as Anna Samson and Tai Hara, Return to Paradise will also star Ted Lasso actor Lloyd Griffith.

Read more: BBC announces female lead detective for Death in Paradise spin-off as fans fume: ‘Trying to milk it for all it’s worth’

Beyond Paradise series 1 and 2 are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

