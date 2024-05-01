Call the Midwife teases Christmas episode and series 14 with behind-the-scenes picture

Call the Midwife fans were thrilled this week when BBC One released the first photo from the set of the Christmas episode 2024.

An official statement from the makers of the show confirmed that Call the Midwife has begun filming for the new Christmas special and series 14.

Alongside the exciting announcement, the Beeb provided a behind-the-scenes picture of some of the show’s favourite characters.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Call the Midwife update…

BBC One has released a behind-the-scenes photo of the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2024 (Credit: BBC One)

Call the Midwife starts filming Christmas 2024 special

The whole country is currently lurching from winter to spring in real life, but the cast and crew of Call the Midwife are feeling wintry!

BBC One has confirmed that filming has recently begun on the Christmas 2024 episode – as well as series 14. In a post on both Facebook and Instagram, the message teased that the festive special was set to be “poignant”.

It read: “Hello all! It’s happening!! We’ve just received the iconic clapperboard shot hot from the set of Call the Midwife, where our intrepid team have begun the first day’s filming for the new Christmas special and the FOURTEENTH series!!”

The message continued: “And what better way to open up the new season than with the Turners Shelagh (Laura Main), Patrick (Stephen McGann), and their children May (April Rae Hoang) and Angela (Alice Brown) in the cosy festive turner home.”

Call the Midwife is coming back for series 14 (Credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Andrea Southam)

What do we know about the Christmas 2024 special?

The announcement also updated us on the plot of the 2024 festive episode, which is one of TV’s most popular shows on Christmas Day.

The statement said: “We begin our filming season in Christmas 1969, before we move on to the new year, and our new series 14 episodes. This yuletide marks a poignant turning point – as it’s the last time we’ll be filming in the swinging sixties! Next stop: the supersonic seventies!!!”

Writer and Executive Producer Heidi Thomas added: “After all these years, I still get butterflies every time I see the first clapperboard picture from the set. Series 14 is set in 1970, launching us into an exciting new decade.

“We can’t wait to bring you another season full of touching, exciting, emotional stories from Nonnatus House. And BOY do we have some stories for you! We cannot WAIT to show you what’s coming….”

‘An emotional series’

Fans were thrilled with the news that Call the Midwife was back filming.

One responded: “Wonderful news! Thanks so much for sharing. Call The Midwife is one of my favourite shows. I look forward to seeing more episodes in the future!”

Another added: “This is going to be an emotional series for me. My brother was born in 1970, my mum was 19. He was born with a hole in his heart and d-TGA and died in 1971 just 6 months old, which at the time was 6 months more than expected.”

A third typed: “Can’t wait for the new series and the Christmas special. Always one of my highlights on Christmas Day.”

“My favourite programme, watched every single episodes since it started,” said another.

Call the Midwife returns with a brand new festive special on Christmas Day 2024, and series 14 in 2025.

