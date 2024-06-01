Charlie Dimmock’s Garden Rescue co-star Lee Burkhill throws support behind criticism over her appearance

Star of Garden Rescue Lee Burkhill has defended his co-star Charlie Dimmock and her fashion choices after receiving backlash himself.

As the weather grows warmer over the upcoming months, Lee is planning on wearing sleeveless t-shirts to work in. However, he is worried he will be criticised for his appearance.

While defending himself on Instagram, Lee also supported Charlie (Credit: BBC)

Charlie Dimmock backed by Garden Rescue pal

Previously, Lee was attacked by online trolls after viewers told him that he should cover up after being filmed wearing a vest top.

While believing it was a homophobic attack, Lee took to his Instagram account to defend himself ahead of the new series.

“Guess what’s back ninjas. VESTS! Haterz be warned. The weather’s fine so out come the skinny boy tattooed arms! All shapes and sizes welcome at Garden Ninja!” he wrote.

While on set, Charlie was given a crude nickname (Credit: BBC)

Lee also referenced his co-star Charlie as she was previously criticised for not wearing a bra when gardening.

“I bet [Charlie] Dimmock back in the day never got as much stick… oh wait??” Lee continued.

“So here we go with the next season of Garden Rescue. With an assortment of sleeveless delectations for you all!”

Charlie revealed that she was given the crude nickname “Horticultural Viagra” on set, stating it was “ridiculous”.

‘Ignore them’

Following the post, Fans of Lee supported both him and Charlie in the comments section. One user wrote: “You wear what you want Lee!”

“Haters can do one! Loved Dimmock for her individuality and the practicality! You both rock and keep rocking!”,” another person shared.

“Ignore them just enjoy life,” a third then remarked.

“I can’t believe people complained at wearing a vest, how sad,” a fourth commented, adding numerous crying face emoji.

Garden Rescue airs Saturday, June 1 at 5.00pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

