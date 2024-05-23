Dick and Angel Strawbridge in shock return to Channel 4 as they land new series after Escape to the Chateau row

Dick and Angel Strawbridge return to our screens next month, despite Channel 4 cutting ties with the couple last year.

Escape to the Chateau, and its quirky stars, last appeared on Channel 4 at Christmas 2022. Following bullying allegations, an independent report and an expletive-filled voicemail, Channel 4 ended its relationship with the couple after nine seasons of their hit show.

However, it now seems the pair have built bridges as their new series arrives in June.

Dick and Angel are returning to Channel 4 in June for a new three-part series (Credit: Channel 4)

Dick and Angel Strawbridge to appear in new series on Channel 4

The Strawbridges will star in new travel series Secret France with Dick and Angel, which airs on Sunday June 2.

The pair famously live in the Château de la Motte-Husson in France, the setting of their hit TV series. Secret France with Dick and Angel sees the pair leave their home to explore little-known locations in the country.

They filmed this series before the damming recording of Angel was leaked.

The first of three episodes sees the pair head to Provence. There they will visit Marseille’s spice market and France’s oldest hardware shop.

However, it seems that things aren’t quite peachy between the Strawbridges and Channel 4. An insider told The Sun: “Dick and Angel had filmed this series before the damming recording of Angel was leaked last year. Despite cutting ties with the Strawbridges, it was always the intention that execs would broadcast the show at a later date.”

They added: “Channel 4 have pulled back on publicising the series and haven’t changed their position on working with Dick and Angel in the future after their internal review was completed.”

ED! has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

The pair say that it was always their intention to end Escape to the Chateau after nine seasons (Credit: Channel 4)

Why did Channel 4 cut ties with Dick and Angel Strawbridge?

In May 2023, Deadline reported that Channel 4 was no longer working with Dick and Angel after complaints made by their producers at Two Rivers Media. After an independent investigation into the couple’s conduct, Channel 4 confirmed it would no longer work with them.

A source told the Daily Mail that the couple were “spiky and volatile people”. They added: “As you can imagine, that’s a nightmare to work with.”

Things got worse for Dick and Angel when an expletive-filled voicemail aimed at their producers was leaked to the media.

However, Dick and Angel have always denied the allegations. Speaking to Christine Lampard on Lorraine, the couple said they had always intended to end Escape to the Chateau

Dick said: “As a family, we made a decision that last year was going to be the finale. We told everyone two years ago, so this, it wasn’t news for us.”

Secret France with Dick and Angel airs on Channel 4 on Sunday, June 2 at 8pm.

