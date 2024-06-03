Nick Knowles: Two divorces, new engagement to age-gap girlfriend, Peter Pan complex, and IAC controversy

Nick Knowles returns to our screens in a Channel 5 travelogue this week, a far cry from his usual stint on DIY SOS – but who is his partner, and why has their relationship caused such controversy?

The TV presenter has been hosting DIY SOS for nearly 25 years, but is currently tackling another mammoth task – travelling South America in his own travel show.

So how old is he? Does he have kids, and what has he said about his secret health battle? Here’s everything you need to know about Nick, who’s been described as having a ‘Peter Pan complex’.

Nick Knowles has hosted DIY SOS ever since 1999 (Credit: BBC)

What is Nick Knowles famous for?

Nick Knowles is an English television presenter, writer and musician. He left school at 16, and had a variety of menial jobs, including labouring on building sites, working in a petrol station and selling shoes and carpets.

Eventually, he submitted a script to a BBC Two programme that invited children to make a video. He began as a runner in television production, before moving into presenting.

The Middlesex-born presenter is best known for fronting DIY SOS since 1999 when it first started. He’s also famous for presenting game shows including Who Dares Wins, the BBC National Lottery game show Break the Safe, and 5-Star Family Reunion.

In 2018, Nick took part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! He is currently fronting his own travel show Nick Knowles in South America on Channel 5.

How old is Nick Knowles? Where is he from?

Nick was born Nicholas Simon Augustine Knowles on September 21 1962 in Southall, Middlesex.

He is currently 61 years of age.

At the age of 11, Nick moved to Mildenhall in Suffolk. He attended St Louis Middle School before moving again to Gunnersbury Catholic School for Boys. After another family move, he attended the Skinners’ School in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

Nick after rock climbing in Torres del Paine National Park for his new travel show (Credit: Channel 5)

Nick Knowles in South America

TV presenter Nick Knowles fronts his own travel show for Channel 5, entitled Nick Knowles in South America. In the three-part series, he sets off on an ambitious adventure around the continent, starting out by climbing the baby slopes of the Andes Mountains. He also comes face to face with 40,000 breeding pairs of Magellan penguins.

Viewers will see Nick learn about the lives of the Kaweskas ancestors, an indigenous people known for their connection to the ocean. He subsequently treks to the astonishing Torres del Paine National Park, considered by some to be the eighth wonder of the world.

Oh, and he caps it all off with the very best steak of his life in Buenos Aires! We’re puce with jealously!

Who is the partner of Nick Knowles?

Nick has been married twice and has four children from three different relationships. He is now engaged once again to Katie Dadzie, 33, a lingerie entrepreneur, and a mum of two herself. She and Nick have been linked since 2021.

According to reports, they were friends for years before becoming romantically involved. A source told The Sun: “Nick and Katie have known each other for a couple of years, but it’s always been platonic. They actually met through their youngest offspring and went on a few playdates as pals, before romance blossomed.

“Katie is a beautiful woman, fiercely independent and just Nick’s type.”

Nick Knowles proposed in August 2023. He shared the news on social media, saying: “As people were trying to announce it before us there was a Haribo ring incident in New Orleans. Very happy.”

Sharing photos of Nick down on one knee, Katie said on her Instagram Stories: “So last minute something special happened in New Orleans.”

Nick Knowles and his current partner Katie Dadzie at the 2024 Inspiration Awards For Women in London in 2024 (Credit: Cover Images)

Nick Knowles and partner Katie Dadzie age gap

Unfortunately, Nick and Katie’s 27-year age gap means that they’ve had to deal with some nasty hate comments, but Katie recently had the perfect response.

Meanwhile, Kate revealed that their relationship works because they live in separate homes. Furthermore, she also addressed the age gap between the two.

She said: “Nick has a Peter Pan complex. He doesn’t act the age he is at all. He is like a teenage boy and has so much energy. I also act a bit older, so it works out.”

Has Nick been married?

Nick Knowles was previously married to first wife Gillian in the 1990s. He shares two grown-up children with her – son Charlie and daughter Tuesday.

However, Nick and Gillian are believed to have gone their separate ways when the kids were toddlers. Nick subsequently moved in with fellow TV presenter Suzi Perry.

The pair met on set whilst shooting City Hospital for the BBC in 2000.

Nick married his second wife Jessica Rose Moor in 2012. Together, they opened an antiques shop and home design consultancy in Eton, Berkshire. They share son Eddie together, Nick’s fourth child, who was born in 2014.

However, they announced they were separating in January 2016. During their divorce, Jessica – who has since battled cervical cancer – reportedly tweeted: “After years of intimidation, emotional cruelty, abuse and eventually isolation (that I have kept silent about – of which I have diaries and images), this is the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Jessica reportedly claimed Nick was refusing to pay Eddie’s school fees. Nick’s representative told the Sunday Mirror: “These allegations are not true, but Nick will not be responding publicly in an attempt to minimise the negative impact on his son.”

Nick Knowles and former partner Jessica Rose Moor in happier times in April 2012 (Credit: INFphoto.com)

Who else has Nick Knowles dated?

Nick has had quite the rollercoaster love life. As well as his current engagement and two ex-wives, he dated and lived with Suzi Perry from 2000 until 2003.

They are said to have met on the set of City Hospital – and later lived together.

Nick has also dated marketing executive Rebecca Kearns, and was linked to TOWIE star Pascal Craymer.

The TV lothario left Emmerdale actress Gemma Oaten fuming after they dated. They were photographed together at TV Choice Awards in 2016. However, she later claimed he dumped her when their connection made the newspapers.

Gemma revealed: “One Sunday morning we were lying in bed and all these texts came through about us being photographed together. In an instant he completely changed. It was all about him and how it was going to affect his family. It was really cruel as he said it didn’t matter for me. I felt sick. He just dropped me like a ton of bricks.”

More recently, he was linked to PR executive Emily Hallinan, who was more than half his age.

Does Nick Knowles have children with his partner?

The TV star has four children. He has two children with his first wife Gillian, a daughter called Tuesday, 27, and son Charlie, 26.

He went on to have son Tyrian-J, 23, during a two-year relationship with beauty therapist Paula Beckett-Vass.

Nick and ex-wife Jessica have a son called Edwin, who was born in 2014.

Nick Knowles has been a presenter for more than two decades (Credit: Splash)

Where does Nick live?

In 2017, Nick downsized from his London property to a stunning Cotswolds property. Swapping his city life for a country life, he made the big move after he split from his wife Jessica Knowles. The pair married in 2012 before calling it quits in 2016.

And it’s fair to say houses in the Cotswolds come with a hefty price tag. According to Rightmove, properties here have an overall average price of £423,059.

Nick often shares pictures of his home on his social media – giving fans a peek into his way of life. Back in 2018, he shared a sweet snap of him at his front door.

With olive-coloured doors and a cosy ambience lighting inside, the opening to his home is everything you’d expect from a countryside pad. Step inside, and you enter the kitchen which boasts neutral kitchen units.

He’s a keen gardener and often shares snaps of his gigantic lush garden.

Nick Knowles’ secret health battle

Nick once revealed he didn’t tell anyone about his struggle with Long Covid out of fear he wouldn’t get work. He opened up about his Covid struggle back in 2021, admitting the aftermath of having the virus left him with shortness of breath.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine back in November 2021, Nick spoke about his experience dealing with Covid. He told the host: “I had it really bad right at the start of lockdown. Me being impatient tried to get straight back into exercise directly afterwards.

“There seems to be some correlation or suggestion now that going too hard and exercising too soon after Covid can cause you problems.”

He continued: “I had, what my doctors described as Long Covid for about 10 months. No energy at all. Absolutely knackered the whole time. I didn’t want to tell anyone because I thought I wouldn’t get a booking for work, so I kept it to myself.”

Nick said he had to take short breaks during work because he had shortness of breath.

Nick Knowles lost loads of weight in the jungle (Credit: I’m A Celebrity YouTube)

How much weight did Nick lose on I’m A Celebrity…?

Vegan Nick Knowles takes the top spot for the biggest weight loss so far on the ITV show. He managed a 2.2 stone weight loss in 19 days, back in 2016.

Speaking on This Morning, Nick revealed: “To give you an idea – I was in there for something like 19 or 20 days and I’ve lost 14 kilos! That’s over two stone, which equates to around 14 bags of sugar!”

He added: “The bits that you don’t see much of in the programme are actually the things that wear you out, so you have to go all the way down a steep hill to get the wood for the fire, which you have to do about eight or 10 times a day. And then you have to bring the water up the hill in those big bags – and they are about 30 kilos when full! And then you’re going off to do the trials, all on such a small amount of food.”

He previously revealed he put on four stone during lockdown.

Nick in I’m a Celebrity controversy

Nick’s singing and guitar-playing divided viewers – some loved it, others not so much. When the celebs were read their letters from home, Nick was thrilled to discover his campside rendition of Make You Feel My Love had topped the iTunes charts.

He also told his I’m A Celebrity campmates that he’d jammed on a rooftop with Biffy Clyro. However, band member Ben Johnston said he was playing “fast and loose with the truth”.

Nick frequently had blazing rows in the jungle that were never aired on the programme, according to campmate Anne Hegerty. The DIY SOS presenter reportedly got into several heated arguments with ITV crew members in scenes that were recorded, but edited out of the show.

He finished in sixth place, after being voted out on December 6 2018.

Nick Knowles in South America airs on Wednesday, June 05, 2024 at 7pm on Channel 5.

