Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies shows off dramatic image change ahead of new series: ‘You’ve lost so much weight’

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies will look quite a bit different when the TV series returns later this year – after showing off her dramatic weight loss.

Although the business entrepreneur says she’ll “never be a thin girl”, she’s certainly looking very trim at the moment. So much so, that she wasn’t afraid to show off her body in a swimsuit!

The founder and owner of Crafter’s Companion, who recently turned 4o, decided to change some of her lifestyle choices as she approached her milestone birthday.

And the results speak for themselves!

Sara Davies took part on Strictly Come Dancing with Aljaž Škorjanec in 2021 (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies shows off weight loss

Sara Davies, famous for being one of the nicer entrepreneur’s on Dragons’ Den, has shown off her weight loss on Instagram.

The County Durham-born businesswoman has spoken openly about her body shape in the past, even admitting she’d “never be a thin girl”. However, she’s looking slimmer than we’ve ever seen in her in recent snaps.

In new pictures, Sara looks positively radiant – not to mention noticeably slimmer – in a swimsuit. And she also revealed the secret to her weight loss success.

Although she has not yet revealed exactly how much weight she has lost, it’s clear she’s several stone lighter than when she first joined Dragons’ Den in 2019.

On her Insta post, she revealed she was wearing a size 14 swimsuit because “I’ve got an abnormally long body”. She also revealed that she was about to start filming series 22 of Dragons’ Den.

How and why did Sara lose weight?

Sara Davies recently confessed that she had felt self-conscious behind the scenes of Dragons’ Den series 21. Ahead of her 40th birthday in April 2024, she started to feel more comfortable on camera after losing weight.

She told Birmingham Live in February: “Last year I spent the whole of the series pulling the jacket down and then pulling the skirt over because I didn’t feel comfortable in my own skin. I was conscious I’d piled the weight on. I was running, but I wasn’t fit and I wasn’t healthy.”

Sara added: “I thought: ‘I’m going to be 40 next year and I don’t want to keep feeling like this’. So I just had a word with myself. I signed up for the Great North Run and went on a healthy eating plan and I started to see the weight drop off. The next thing I know I’m buying the next size dresses down. I bought a size 14 dress the other day, and I felt great in it.

“I’m not a thin girl. I’m never going to be. I’m big boned, broad shouldered, and I’m good with that. What I don’t want to do is film another season of Dragons’ Den or my new series, Making It, and feel rubbish about myself It’s about being fit at 40.”

Sara Davies took part in Snow Going Back: Comic Relief vs The Arctic in 2024 (Credit: BBC/Sam Riley)

How did Sara Davies lose weight?

As well as upping her exercise regime, Sara has shared a few tips on her official Instagram page.

After fans commented on her feed, Sara admitted she’d “cut out sugar for about nine months”. She’s also running, drinking healthy breakfast smoothies in the morning, and eating fibre that keeps her fuller for longer.

Sara has also revealed that she rarely drinks, because she prefers to work out without a hangover. She admits: “”I’ll have a small glass of wine, so that I can be sociable.”

Sara Davies’ social media followers were impressed with her weight loss, with one saying: “You are looking very trim Mrs D.” Another said: “Can I ask how you lost all your weight?”. And a third simply said: “You’ve lost so much weight.”

Her BMI was ‘too high’

Sara has previously revealed that a doctor warned her that her BMI was too high.

Talking in 2021, she said that a doctor told her she needed to lose roughly two stone to get back into the healthy zone. The comments came after Sara suffered with gestational diabetes in both her pregnancies with sons Oliver and Charlie.

Determined to make a change, she jumped at the chance to take part in Strictly in 2021. Sara hoped the gruelling training sessions would help her drop the pounds.

After lasting eight weeks in the ballroom, Sara said she had “definitely toned up”, but hadn’t lost as much weight as she would have liked. Speaking to Fabulous Magazine, Sara said: “Long before Strictly, my doctor told me I needed to lose around two stone to get my BMI in a good place.

“I thought I would lose it with Strictly. At first I was gutted, as I was getting on the scales every week and I wasn’t losing anything. I’ve never worked so hard in my life, so it should have been dropping off. But, I have definitely toned up. I’ve even had to buy new leggings.”

Dragons’ Den will be back on BBC One later in 2024. Series 19 to 21 are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

