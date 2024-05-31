Gogglebox star Ellie Warner looks gorgeous as she shows off her tattoos in bikini pics on holiday with baby Ezra

Gogglebox favourite Ellie Warner has shared a glimpse into a family milestone on social media.

The Channel 4 star is currently soaking up the sun whilst on holiday with her boyfriend Nat Eddlestone and their baby son, Ezra.

This is the first time the pair have jetted off with their bundle of joy and Ezra event celebrated his first birthday whilst abroad!

Ellie showed off their idyllic getaway with several snaps, including a photo that gave fans a better look at her ink.

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner shows off her tattoos

In the first selfie, Ellie could be seen cradling a sleeping Ezra, whilst she and Nat stood in front of a plane, ready to board and make memories as a family.

Our first holiday as a family, Ezra’s first birthday and first wedding!

To follow, Nat and Ezra could be seen enjoying the sunshine and a dip in the pool. Ezra looked cuter than ever especially whilst rocking a sweet denim sunhat.

Ezra got his first dose of sun, see and sand and even joined his parents to celebrate a wedding! Ellie penned in the caption: “Our first holiday as a family, Ezra’s first birthday and first wedding!

“Had a fabulous time and thank you to the Corcoran’s for sharing your special day with us.”

Another snap showed Ellie sporting a black bikini whilst holding Ezra’s hands and helping him paddle in the pool. It was here that followers could get a closer look at Ellie’s tattoos, including a woman’s eye above her knee, two cats on her thigh and a floral piece on her ribs.

The Gogglebox star also looked to have a face inked on her right shin, two hearts on her shoulder and even more flowers on her other leg.

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner soaks up sun abroad

Ellie’s followers were quick to praise her holiday snaps, with one stating: “Great to see Nat looking so well! Ellie you look amazing in that bikini!”

Another gushed: “Aww looks amazing, love the dress,” and a third praised: “Beautiful family.”

A fourth chimed in: “Lovely photos, the last photo you look like your Sister like your her twin lol.”

Another said: “Beautiful memories created.”

Ellie recently showed off a homemade birthday cake for Ezra’s birthday. She said in the caption: “Early 1st birthday celebrations for Ezra! Got to milk your 1st birthday. I just wanted to show off the cake I made really.”

