Happy Valley star James Norton to read CBeebies Bedtime Story to raise awareness of his medical condition

James Norton will read CBeebies Bedtime Story this week, joining the likes of Harry Styles, Tom Hiddleston, Jason Momoa, and Chris Hemsworth.

It’s long been a joke that mums often enjoy the five minute storytelling on the children’s TV channel more than the kids… Because some of the hottest actors have appeared on the segment.

Remember the memes that flew around when Tom Hardy first appeared? The Peaky Blinders star was understandably asked to return several times after proving so popular…

And now it’s James Norton’s turn. Here’s everything we know so far.

CBeebies Bedtime Story to be read by James Norton

James Norton, best known for playing villain Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley, will show his softer side when he reads CBeebies Bedtime Story

He will read a story that helps children understand diabetes, a condition James was diagnosed with when he was 22.

This Friday (June 14), James – who has type one diabetes – will read a story called How to Manage a Mammoth, written by Dr Rose Stewart and illustrated by Richard Dwyer.

The chldren’s book helps young children to understand the condition.

In a statement, James explained: “My diabetes animal is a big shaggy dog called Bruce. When I first got Bruce, he was a puppy. He was difficult to control because he was always overexcited. Now, he’s a bit older and calmer.”

He continued: “He still gets scared when someone’s at the door or he’s hungry. And then he barks very loudly. Or when he gets excited, he still runs around and knocks things over. But generally he strolls along by my side. Bruce is my pal. I’m pleased to say that today Bruce is under control and very calm, which makes me feel very happy and relaxed.”

What book does James Norton read on CBeebies Bedtime Story?

How to Manage a Mammoth is written by Dr Rose Stewart, and illustrated by Richard Dwyer. It follows eight-year-old Jake, who is learning to live with his diabetes. He imagines his condition is a mammoth called Mel.

In the book, Jake and his Mum join forces with their friends to work out how to shrink Mel the diabetes mammoth to a manageable size.

How to Manage a Mammoth was created in collaboration with NHS Wales. It was written to help families explore how they feel about living with diabetes.

Rose Ayling-Ellis previously appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Story using British Sign Language.

Mums react to the news…

Needless to say, James Norton fans were pretty stoked that he’d be appearing on CBeebies Bedtime Story for the first time.

One said: “James is reading a CBeebies bedtime story to help children with Diabetes. Love this!!!”

Another simply said: “OMG.”

A third added: “Love this story and to be read on CBeebies by James Norton is amazing. So looking forward to sitting with my young T1D to watch this. Her diabetes animal is a cheetah.”

Watch James Norton on CBeebies Bedtime Story on CBeebies at 6.50pm on Friday, June 14, 2024.

