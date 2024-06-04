ITV has no plans to bring back Keith Lemon chat show Shopping with Keith Lemon.

Shopping with Keith Lemon featured the comedian as he chatted with big name celebrities on the high street.

Guests on the show included names like Holly Willoughby, Stacey Solomon and Amanda Holden.

Shopping with Keith Lemon

Comic character Keith Lemon, played by Leigh Francis, fronted the ITV chat show. For each episode, Keith would treat two celebrity guests to a shopping spree and a gossip.

The show launched in 2019 and comprised four series and Christmas specials. Keith frequented clothing stores, eateries and even hardware stores with his guests. Shopping with Keith Lemon even survived the pandemic, with Keith and his guests going on socially distanced adventures as well as shopping trips.

Memorable moments on the series included a water gun battle with Rob Beckett, party dress shopping with Holly Willoughby and a trip to Poundland with Jimmy Carr.

And in one hilarious special, Keith even tried tobogganing with Stacey Solomon and partner Joe Swash!

The TV comedy legend Keith Lemon is the brainchild of actor Leigh Francis (Credit: INFphoto.com)

Keith Lemon news

Keith Lemon is the comedy creation of character comedian Leigh Francis. He is a larger-than-life entertainer, and – as the name of his show suggests – a teensy bit of a shopaholic. Leigh has previously admitted that the name ‘Keith Lemon’ is the name of a childhood friend who he promised he would get on telly. In fact, the real Keith Lemon was Leigh’s Best Man at his wedding!

Leigh first played the character on Channel 4 sketch comedy show Bo’ Selecta!, which ran from 2002 to 2009.

The character was a success, and went on to present multiple other big name shows. These included Lemon La Vida Loca (2012-2013), The Keith Lemon Sketch Show (2015-2016) and The Keith & Paddy Picture Show (2017-2018).

His biggest successes, however, were ITV shows Celebrity Juice (2008-2022) and Through the Keyhole (2013-2019). Celebrity Juice was a comedy game panel show, which counted names such as Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton and Gino D’Acampo amongst its regular stars. Through the Keyhole was a remake of an older successful format, where celebrities would investigate who lived in a home by looking at it.

ITV statement

After the news of Shopping with Keith Lemon dropped on The Sun Online, ED! approached ITV for comment.

A spokesperson confirmed: “There are no current plans for a new series but the show will continue to have a regular presence across both ITV2 and ITVX with repeat programming.”

Shopping with Keith Lemon is available on ITVX now.

