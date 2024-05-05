Chris Tarrant on Jeremy Clarkson replacing him on Who Wants to be a Millionaire?

Jeremy Clarkson – who is hosting Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? tonight (Sunday, May 5) – didn’t exactly receive glowing praise from Chris Tarrant when he first took over as host of the show.

Chris, of course, hosted the show between 1998 and 2013. When the show returned in 2018, Jeremy was the new host.

Chris hosted the show for over 10 years (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Chris Tarrant on Jeremy Clarkson hosting Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

In 2018, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? was rebooted with Jeremy as the host. However, it doesn’t seem as though Chris was a big fan of the reboot.

During a chat with The Daily Star in 2019, Chris was of the opinion that Jeremy would never be able to recreate the “buzz” he experienced on the show.

He also admitted that he’d missed the first season of the reboot as he was in France “fishing”.

“And no, not to get away from it, that was just where I happened to be,” he added.

Jeremy Clarkson has hosted Who Wants to be a Millionaire since 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Chris was also asked whether he was “bitter” over having been overlooked by bosses to host the reboot.

“I genuinely couldn’t care less. I wouldn’t have wanted to do it again,” he said.

“They had to get someone very different from me, so Clarkson is probably not a bad shout,” he then added.

When asked on Good Morning Britain whether he’d watched the show, Chris confessed that he felt “disloyal”.

He admitted that he’d actually tuned in to watch Luther on BBC One rather than his old show on ITV.

“I watched Luther. I feel very disloyal,” he added.

Clarkson’s Farm is back (Credit: Amazon Prime)

Jeremy Clarkson news

In other Jeremy Clarkson-related news, the former Top Gear star was left concerned when his Clarkson’s Farm co-star, Kaleb Cooper, suffered an accident at work.

In a trailer for the new series, which airs in May, Kaleb can be seen hitting his head in a tractor accident.

“S***!” Jeremy can be heard shouting as Kaleb takes a tumble.

A medic is then shown checking Kaleb over. “You’ve got to get the health and safety equipment off the farm, it’s really injuring people,” Jeremy quips.

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson’s relationship with girlfriend Lisa – from decision not to have kids to why she wouldn’t take his surname

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? airs tonight (Sunday, May 5) at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.