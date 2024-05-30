Jorgie Porter shares baby joy after miscarriage saw her lose quads: ‘We’ve been keeping a little secret’

Jorgie Porter has showed off her baby bump after sharing the exciting news that she is pregnant with her second baby – following a heartbreaking miscarriage.
The actress, who shot to fame on Hollyoaks playing Theresa McQueen, is already a proud mum to Forest born in 2022 – who she shares with fiancé Ollie Piotrowski.
But now, Jorgie has revealed they are expecting their second child. And her proud fiancé couldn’t wait to show off his “hot” mamma-to-be.
Jorgie Porter confirms baby news
The Dancing on Ice star confirmed the news on the latest episode of Drama Queens on Wednesday (May 29). She told the camera: “So guys… guess what? I am pregnant.”
The star added: “And I am a little bit moody, not full mood.” She then started chatting to her beau and asked if he was excited. He admitted he was but added: “And scared.”
Jorgie Porter ‘been keeping a little secret’
Jorgie also took to her Instagram to reveal her big baby news. Alongside a sweet video featuring the family, she wrote in the caption: “We’ve been keeping a little secret.”
As expected, Jorgie’s showbiz pals were quick to congratulate her. Rushing to the comments section, Corrie star Lucy Fallon wrote: “Made up for you all.”
Emmerdale favourite Amy Walsh gushed: “Congratulations to you two gorgeous people! So excited for you!”
Later, Ollie uploaded a carousel of pictures, including one of Jorgie in a nude dress which showed off her baby bump, and another with the mum-to-be, son Forest and his eldest son from a previous relationship.
He posted: “Soooooo we are gonna be a big blended family of 5! I can finally show a few photos of our family including the bump and my super hot pregnant lady @themissyporter.
“I never imagined I would have three children! That’s one away from a minibus.
“I couldn’t be prouder of J, it’s super hard going to work last minute without fixed times, being a mum, pregnant and growing a baby! A stepmum, doing a reality show and putting up with my stresses around life and work. We love you @themissyporter and I’m very proud of you.”
Jorgie on her miscarriage
Jorgie previously miscarried four babies in 2021 after falling pregnant with quadruplets. The TV star opened up about the ordeal during a previous episode of Drama Queens.
Discussing her desire to have more children, Jorgie said: “For me, talking about babies, I’m like ‘yes, let’s’. But Oliver, it’s a bit more of a tentative subject because he obviously knows the past situations, what we went through, also the risks,” she explained.
“I was high risk. I could have literally died, and the doctors were telling him that…”
‘ I never met another quad mum’
Emotional, Jorgie added: “Oh, I get sad, because I think about him. Also, I’ve got no one else to talk to about it. Because I’ve had no one go through… I never met another quad mum, and I’m actually probably a bit more upset for the loss of them now.
“Whereas at the time, it made more sense, but… it’s… when you think, ‘aw, there could have been a football team’.”
