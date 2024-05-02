Kate Garraway left red-faced as GMB interrupted for ‘breaking news’: ‘Okay, I’ll shut up’

Kate Garraway was rebuffed by showbiz correspondent Richard Arnold on GMB today (Thursday May 2) after she interrupted a ‘breaking news’ story.

Richard popped up on the ITV show to share the latest on Britney Spears and her marriage to Sam Asghari.

But following an awkward moment between Richard and co-host Kate she quickly conceded it may be best if she “shut up” and subsequently piped down to let Richard continue.

Richard Arnold was interrupted as he shared Britney updates on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Kate and Richard on GMB today

After co-host Richard Madeley introduced his fellow Richard to the programme, the entertainment reporter shared the latest updates on Britney.

“Breaking Britney news from the showbiz gurus at TMZ. They are reporting in the last few hours that Britney has settled her divorce with ex Sam Asghari,” he said.

And as Kate could be heard reacting with an “ah!” out of shot, Richard Arnold continued his sentence: “Almost a year after he pulled the plug on their marriage by filing for divorce.”

Richard Arnold reacted after Kate spoke over him (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway interrupts ‘breaking news’ report

Richard then reported some legal aspects of the story, telling Good Morning Britain viewers: “The pair are said to have filed a stipulated judgment…”

And at that point, Kate’s voice could be heard once again speaking over his.

“What’s that mean?” she squawked, as Richard simultaneously said “which is a voluntary agreement” – and then fired back at Kate.

“I’m about to explain,” he responded.

Kate Garraway: ‘What’s that mean?’ (Credit: ITV)

With Kate still not on screen, she was heard to say: “OK, I’ll shut up, sorry.” And Richard replied: “Yes, thank you Kate.”

OK, I’ll shut up, sorry.

He then went on with his report: “It’s a voluntary agreement to settle the case along with a response to Sam’s divorce petition. Now a judge will sign off soon and when that happens, the marriage will be history.”

Richard concluded: “The pop princess has had quite the week, of course, with reports of financial troubles. She deleted her socials and yesterday mocked her sister’s stint on I’m a Celebrity, as reported on this very show.”

The next item concerned Martin Freeman giving up vegetarianism after 30 years. And while pondering about the meat foodstuffs the actor will have missed out on, Kate became interested in the idea of having a Scotch egg.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

