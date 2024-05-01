Life in the Dales’ Reuben Owen tipped to appear on this year’s I’m A Celebrity: ‘It’s looking likely’

Reuben Owen may be more famous for wearing a bright orange coverall on TV, but his next outfit could well be a khaki shirt and a red pair of trousers on I’m A Celebrity.

The 20-year-old became famous as a child alongside his parents and eight siblings on Our Yorkshire Farm. Now he’s bagged his very own Channel 5 show.

Reuben: Life in the Dales currently airs on Thursday nights at 8pm. In the series, Reuben attempts to grow his new heavy plant machinery business with his best friends Tommy and girlfriend Sarah.

Reuben is already used to living and working in the remote Yorkshire Dales… So a spell in the Australian outback wouldn’t be such a stretch for him!

Reuben Owen tipped to take part in I’m A Celebrity

Farm mechanic Reuben Owen has been tipped to appear on ITV hit show I’m A Celebrity, possibly even this year.

According to UK bookmaker Betfred, the odds for Reuben to take part in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity are “looking likely”. A spokesperson for the company said: “The odds expected to grow in his favour as he continues to grow a dedicated online fanbase.”

They added: “While Strictly Come Dancing may not be on the immediate cards for Reuben, if his reality TV career continues to boom, he very well may be a strong target amongst producers next year!”

Betfred’s Kayley Cornelius said: “Following the successful launch of his new Channel 5 series Life in the Yorkshire Dales, Reuben Owens’ next career venture could see him gearing up to spend even more time in the great outdoors.

“Leaving life in the British countryside behind for the Australian outback, Betfred currently have Reuben priced at 5/1 to partake in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, with odds expected to grow in his favour as the young farmer continues to rack up a strong following of loyal supporters online.”

Kayley added: “While the probability of Reuben’s participating in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing is small, given his ongoing success in his reality TV career, I have no doubt that the Yorkshire farmer will be at the top of producers’ hit-list for casting next year’s series. So, it could only be a matter of time before we see him swapping out his wellies for ballroom shoes!”

Reuben Owen in fake tan and sequins? Now THAT we would pay good money to see! However, at the moment, the odds are 8/1.

Would Reuben Owen be a popular choice for reality TV?

Here at ED!, we believe any of the Owen family would make a great addition to I’m A Celebrity. But we’d especially love to see second eldest son Reuben on the show.

He’s young, likeable, and would bring something very different to the ‘celebrities’ who normally take part in the annual series. Many TV viewers believe bloggers and influencers shouldn’t be hired for reality TV, and Reuben would be a wholesome replacement.

Reuben has a totally different background from most TV stars, and very opposing skills. We can just imagine him grafting in the camp. No stranger to mud, bad weather, and hard work, he’d muck in with all the chores.

We’d also love the fact that he probably wouldn’t have a Scooby Doo who the other celebs are!

What has Reuben said about being a TV star?

Reuben Owen has said that he doesn’t see himself “as a TV star”, and that he will just “stick to what I know – my diggers and machinery”.

He told The Telegraph: “But it’s nice that people have tuned in over the years. So when they asked if I’d like to do Reuben: Life in the Dales, I thought, ‘Why not?’.

“It shows people what’s going on. It doesn’t really make a difference to us. We are just doing what we are always doing, but if people watching it on telly means bringing them a bit of happiness.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Reuben couldn’t be persuaded… The pay checks on I’m A Celebrity are pretty fat! Think of all the tractors he could buy!

Reuben: Life in the Dales continues on Thursdays at 8pm on Channel 5.

