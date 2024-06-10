Long Lost Family pays tribute to ‘respected colleague’ Sally Berman after death: ‘She will be greatly missed’

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace returned for series 6 this week, and paid tribute to “respected colleague” Sally Berman.

On Monday (June 10), presenters Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell helped more foundlings get answers. Two cousins – who didn’t know each other existed – attempted to track down the mothers who gave them up as babies.

Thomas’ mum left him in the waiting room of Reading train station in 1965. And the first birth relative the team found for him was another foundling, left on the steps of a Dublin church.

Apart from DNA, all they shared at first were questions, but their meeting soon led to life-changing discoveries for them both.

Episode 1 ended with a tribute to Sally Berman – so who was she? What was her part in the show?

Episode 1 of ITV series Long Lost Family paid tribute to Sally Berman (Credit: ITV1)

Long Lost Family’s tribute to Sally Berman

At the end of episode 1 of Long Lost Family: Born Without a Trace episode 1, a black screen appeared before the end credits. It’s the traditional way to honour a member of the cast or crew who has died during or after filming.

The white lettering on the black background honoured a lost friend to the show. The message read: “In memory of our respected colleague Sally Berman 1957 – 2024.”

Sally was believed to be 66 when she died.

Speaking of the loss, Ariel Bruce told ED!: “Sally was a much revered and trusted member of the search team. We had worked together for many years and she will be greatly missed.”

Who was Sally Berman on Long Lost Family?

Sally Berman was a Family History Researcher, from Cooden, East Sussex.

She worked alongside Long Lost Family’s Ariel Bruce to help families trace people.

Fans of the documentary series will know that Ariel is a qualified and registered social worker who specialises in tracing people affected by adoption. Ariel conducts searches in Britain and all over the world and has successfully traced missing family members for over 20 years.

While Ariel is based in London, she carries out extensive work in England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales, as well as in many countries worldwide, including the USA and Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

She works closely with her research team on Long Lost Family. Her team included Sally Berman, until her death earlier this year.

Ariel Bruce is the Lead Social Work and Tracing Consultant on Long Lost Family (Credit: ITV1)

Episode 1 of Long Lost Family: Born Without a Trace

The award-winning series returns, with presenters Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell on hand to support the foundlings who were abandoned as babies.

Lead social worker Ariel Bruce and her team find answers to the seemingly impossible questions foundlings have about their identity. They use the latest DNA technology, genealogy and decades of experience to find answers.

In this extraordinary episode 1, the team took on a search on behalf of a foundling left in the waiting room of a train station over 50 years ago. And, with that, they unlocked the identity of not one but two unmarried women unable to bring their babies home.

In 1965, baby Thomas was abandoned in the waiting room of Reading train station. His mother’s identity remained a mystery – until he contacted LLF. He subsequently discovered he has a first cousin who, remarkably, was also a foundling. Two years after Thomas was born, Martina was left on the steps of a Dublin church.

Having found each other, they then delved deeper into the tragic prejudices that blighted Catholic Ireland around the time of their births…

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace series 6 starts on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 9pm on ITV1.

