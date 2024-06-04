Love Island viewers couldn’t believe their eyes last night (June 3), when none other than The Only Way Is Essex’s Joey Essex entered the villa during the launch show.

Joey has entered the programme as the 2024 series’ first bombshell.

The former I’m A Celebrity star, who is reportedly worth a cool £8 million, has been linked to a few celebrities including fellow Love Island star Maura Higgins, pop princess Rita Ora and his Dancing On Ice partner, Vanessa Bauer.

However, it seems it didn’t seem work out with them – so Joey is on the hunt for love on our television screens.

Joey Essex enters the Love Island villa

Despite Love Island’s attempts to keep Joey’s arrival under wraps, this hasn’t protected Joey from a flurry of backlash. Some viewers aren’t impressed with the addition of a celebrity bombshell.

In previous series we’ve seen ex-Love Island alumni return to the villa, with the likes of Kady McDermott and Adam Collard having another go at ruffling feathers. Now, Love Island producers have ensured a major shake-up which can only set the tone for the series to come.

I’m extremely single right now, so I’m praying that I’m going to walk out of the villa hand in hand with the love of my life.

In scenes aired last night, the islanders gathered around the fire pit where host Maya Jama invited the first bombshell to join them – Joey.

Joey described himself as the “king of Essex” who is on the look out for his “queen”. He even stated: “Boys you better watch out, I’m coming for your girls.”

Maya Jama announced Joey’s arrival to the islanders (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Love Island viewers fume over Joey Essex

Upon seeing his potential love interests, Joey exclaimed: “What you saying boys? Looking sick. Girls, tidy,” before beaming a cheesy grin. Of course, his fellow castmates were open-mouthed with plenty of them unable to believe who they saw on the other side of the fire pit.

Meanwhile, viewers were less than impressed. One wrote to social media: “See this is my problem. Love Island is meant to be for non-famous normal people… It’s not for celebrities. That includes ex islanders going back on for a second series.

Joey Essex reaction

“It’s just a way for them to stay relevant and it shouldn’t be allowed. Everything becomes fake and it’s ruining the show and what it stands for. No personal hate against anyone, but it’s wrong.”

Another said: “Joey is doing anything he can to stay relevant.”

A third fumed: “This has ruined the show on the first night!!! Well done Love Island.”

A fourth chimed in: “Ah ffs this is a [bleep] take #loveisland this makes a mockery of the show. Joey Essex isn’t looking for love.”

“Wrong move Love Island, show ruined and now probably not genuine,” stated a fifth.

The Love Islanders couldn’t believe their eyes when Joey Essex arrived (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Other viewers were beyond excited to see him, with one exclaiming: “WTFFF LITERALLY SCREAMED.”

Another said: “The way my jaw DROPPED. Bring on the one liners from him.”

A third wrote: “Who else screamed when he came on.”

Joey exclusively told The Sun before landing in the villa: “I’m extremely single right now, so I’m praying that I’m going to walk out of the villa hand in hand with the love of my life. That’s my main aim and all I care about.

“It’s difficult for me to meet girls as they judge me based on a persona so I think this experience will allow people to see the real me.”

Love Island continues tonight from 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

