The husband of the late Paul O’Grady, Andre Portasio, opened up in his first TV interview today as he appeared on Loose Women.

Andre spoke about Paul’s death one year on as he reflected on his grief. Paul died last March at the age of 67 from sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

Andre recently detailed Paul’s final hours and the moment he collapsed at their home. Now, in a TV appearance, Andre admitted he’s now just “accepting” Paul’s death.

Andre appeared on Loose Women today for his first TV interview (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady husband

After seeing a VT play of Paul’s best and most funny moments, Andre told the Loose Women panel: “I love watching him. Now I’m sort of accepting that he’s gone, it took me quite a long time to get to this position I think. To begin with, it was really a shock.

Now I’m sort of accepting that he’s gone.

“I stayed in the house to begin with. I was getting the letters and the flowers and it was just too overwhelming to begin with.

“In hindsight now, I see how much it has really helped me, the support, and I should thank everyone that wrote to me and just the kindness of everybody really. It will stay with me forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre Portasio (@andre_portasio)

Loose Women today

During the interview, Andre also opened up about Queen Camilla‘s touching gesture following Paul’s death. Paul shared a close bond with Camilla and the pair even joined forces for a special episode of his ITV show, For the Love of Dogs.

Andre explained that Camilla wrote to him after Paul’s death. However, he explained why he’s only just written back.

He said: “I must confess, it took me so long to reply. It’s not every day you receive a letter from the Queen so I would wake up and think, ‘I must reply to her letter’ and I would sit down and think, ‘Dear Camilla…’ [mimics throwing away the draft letter].

“It took me so long. In the end, I was like ‘You’re not writing a book, you’re writing a thank you letter and you just have to go with what is in your heart.’ So I finally wrote to her.”

Andre admitted he’s now ‘accepting’ Paul’s death (Credit: ITV)

Moment Paul O’Grady died

The TV interview comes just a few weeks after Andre opened up about the moment Paul O’Grady died in an interview to mark one year since the star’s death.

Speaking to the Mirror, Andre shared: “[Paul] left to get some tea, and I heard this loud bang. But because the house is big and old, I didn’t think of anything at first.”

After a short time, he went into the kitchen to find Paul lying on the floor. Andre added that he called am ambulance and they advised him to do CPR.

He said he was “exhausted” by the time the ambulance arrived.

Loose Women airs weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

