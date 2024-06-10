Sherwood series 2: First-look pictures show new cast members including Robert Lindsay

First-look pictures from the upcoming Sherwood series 2 have been released – and there are some familiar faces in the cast.

The hit Nottingham-set drama will return to our screens later this year with a whole host of new and returning stars.

Read more to learn what the new BBC One series is about, as well as new and returning cast.

Lorraine Ashbourne returns to Sherwood after her brilliant performance in ITV’s After the Flood (Credit: BBC)

What is Sherwood series 2 about?

Set in present day Nottingham, two new families find themselves dangerously entangled with the Sparrows. Whether they like it or not, they are now involved in a web of gang wars, violence and revenge.

Meanwhile, a new Sheriff of Nottingham fights proposals to reinstate mining in the area – despite the promise of new jobs and prosperity it might bring.

Monica Dolan and Rory Sparrow will play new characters in Sherwood series 2 (Credit: BBC)

Who returns to the cast?

David Morrissey returns as DCS Ian St Clair, the local policeman who found himself investigating the death of a trade unionist in season one.

As well as his leading role in Sherwood, David is well known for portraying villain The Governor in The Walking Dead. Prior to this, he received critical acclaim for his performances in British dramas State of Play and The Deal.

Lesley Manville returns as Julie Jackson in Sherwood. Lesley recently portrayed Princess Margaret in Netflix hit The Crown. She also starred in Mom and Harlots.

And finally, Lorraine Ashbourne also returns as Daphne Sparrow. Lorraine recently appeared in After the Flood for ITV1. She also plays Mrs. Varley in Bridgerton.

BAFTA-winning actor Robert Lindsay also joins the cast of Sherwood series 2 (Credit: BBC One)

Robert Lindsay joins cast

New cast for Sherwood series 2 includes Mr Bates vs the Post Office star Monica Dolan, as well as Supergirl star David Harewood.

BAFTA winning My Family star Robert Lindsay is also set to join the series, alongside Vigil’s Stephen Dillane.

Other stars slated to appear include Sharlene Whyte (Stephen), Perry Fitzpatrick (Line of Duty), Christine Bottomley (Domina), Philip Jackson (Raised by Wolves) and Aisling Loftus (The Midwich Cuckoos).

Joining them are Adam Hugill (1917), Ria Zmitrowicz (The Power), Robert Emms (Chernobyl), Michael Balogun (Top Boy), Oliver Huntingdon (Happy Valley), Jorden Myrie (Mood), Conor Deane (All Creatures Great & Small) and Bethany Asher (Wild Bill).

Michael Balogun and David Harewood are also amongst the new names in Sherwood series 2 (Credit: BBC)

When is the Sherwood series 2 start date?

Series 2 has finished filming and will broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later in 2024.

It will comprise six new episodes, written by James Graham and directed by Clio Barnard and Tom George.

As with series 1, series 2 was filmed in and around Nottingham.

