Star of This Morning Sian Welby doesn’t have long left till she welcomes her first baby. And she’s now shared whether she’s expecting a baby boy or girl.

As well as This Morning, Sian is also a presenter on Capital FM’s breakfast show alongside Jordan North and Chris Stark, where she revealed the exciting news.

While live on air, Sian revealed the sex of her baby (Credit: Splashnews.com)

This Morning star Sian Welby having a baby girl

Live on air, as she headed off on maternity leave, Sian said it’s been “an absolute pleasure and honour to share this pregnancy with you all”.

“Before I go off on baby leave I’ve decided I want to share one more thing with everyone,” she teased.

“We are a family. And I have told my nearest and dearest what me and Jake are having because we did find out the sex… So I’ve decided as a huge thank you to all of you that have been on this journey with me, I’m gonna tell you what I’m having.”

With excitement, Sian stated: “It’s a girl!” Both Jordan and Chris joined in on the excitement, which was met with confetti.

Revealing she is 38 weeks into her pregnancy, Sian stated she is due in 11 days. She is expected to give birth on June 17.

Earlier this week, Kemi Rodgers was announced as her cover over the summer.

Sian announced her pregnancy in February with Capital FM listeners (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘This is a whole new journey for me’

Sian announced her pregnancy with fiance Jake Beckett with Capital listeners in February.

Admitting she initially kept the news a secret, Sian admitted she didn’t know “how I’ve managed to keep it from you for so long.”

“The lies, the deceit, the mocktails! I couldn’t wait to tell you. This is a whole new journey for me and I want to take you all on it with me, and don’t worry I’m not going anywhere!” she said.

“This is going to be a lot of fun and I can’t wait to share it with you all.”

