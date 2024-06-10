Alex Scott distracts Soccer Aid viewers with ‘totally inappropriate’ dress

Alex Scott got plenty of people talking thanks to her dress while hosting Soccer Aid – with one dubbing it “totally inappropriate”.

The TV favourite was back on screens on Sunday (June 9) fronting Soccer Aid 2024 with Dermot O’Leary. The charity match saw the likes of Danny Dyer, Tommy Fury and Bobby Brazier take part in the game.

But it’s fair to say pundit Alex ruffled a few feathers when viewers at home saw what she was wearing.

The pair were back to host Soccer Aid (Credit: ITV)

Alex Scott wows hosting Soccer Aid 2024

For the show, Alex looked amazing in a figure-hugging white dress that boasted a cut-out in the middle. Alex wore her brunette hair in curls at the back with subtle glam makeup. Meanwhile, Dermot rocked a blazer and tie combination.

Alex definitely grabbed the attention of viewers, with many loving her look. But some people were not too keen.

Alex got plenty of people talking (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react to Alex Scott on Soccer Aid

Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Sorry but Alex Scott nipples showing through that dress is off-putting.”

Someone else added: “Dermot O’Leary trussed up in a suit and tie and Alex Scott wouldn’t look out of place in a bridal party. Remind me this is a SPORTING event.”

A third fumed: “Catching up on #SoccerAid. Alex Scott yet again trying to make it all about her. Totally inappropriate.” Meanwhile, a fourth penned: “Alex has missed the outfit choice today… It’s football luv…. not the Baftas!!!!”

Alex Scott ‘can wear what she wants’

However, other Soccer Aid viewers were busy gushing over Alex’s look, with one writing: “Alex Scott stealing the show again.”

Alex Scott looks stunning. Beautiful dress.

Someone else added: “No matter #AlexScott wears for #SoccerAid Twitter is on her case, firstly, she can wear what she wants and secondly, yes, she knows more about football than you do, sorry, but she just does.”

A third gushed: “Alex Scott looks stunning. Beautiful dress.”

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Soccer Aid 2024 viewers distracted by Robbie Williams’ ‘unrecognisable’ appearance: ‘Looks so different’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.