Strictly hit by fresh scandal as ‘explicit photos of top star leaked’: ‘Huge betrayal of trust’

In latest news concerning Strictly Come Dancing in 2024, a top star from the BBC One dance contest is said to have had explicit photos leaked.

According to The Sun, the series is facing “another crisis” amid recent headlines concerning pro star Giovanni Pernice.

The Italian dancer is said to have recently exited the show he’s been part of since 2015. Giovanni has also found himself under scrutiny in recent months over his training methods, and his most recent Strictly partnership with actress Amanda Abbington.

A BBC probe into the claims is believed to be underway. But concerns have also been shared about a separate “betrayal of trust” regarding images of a Strictly star being ‘leaked’.

Strictly ‘leaked photos’

The Sun reports the subject of the pics is “known to millions of fans” of Strictly.

They are said to be “devastated” and “shaken” by the images being spread online.

An insider is quoted as saying: “It’s a huge betrayal of trust and it has left them shaken. They will be taking action to get them taken down but it’s a real blow.”

Additionally, it is reported celebs who have previously participated in Strictly such as Saffron Barker and Ricky Whittle, have been victims of online leaks in the past, too.

The source apparently went on: “This isn’t even the first person from Strictly it’s happened to. It’s like there’s another curse connected to the show.”

ED! has approached a representative for Strictly Come Dancing for comment.

Strictly 2024 rumoured line-up

Nonetheless, even with concerns for the star’s privacy – and with Giovanni in the media spotlight – the rumour mill has begun churning with names for potential performers in the 2024 series later this year.

Among those tipped to possibly be involved in Strictly 2024 are comic Chris McCausland and celebrity offspring Brooklyn Beckham.

