Strictly favourite Katya Jones addresses Amy Dowden’s future on the show after cancer battle: ‘It’s where she belongs’

Strictly star Katya Jones has opened up about Amy Dowden and her return to the BBC following her cancer battle.

Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer last year. She shared in April that there was “no evidence” of the disease, but she will still need “a monthly injection for 5 years and regular check ups”.

Fans are wondering whether Amy will return for the 2024 series of Strictly. She has recently said she’s working towards getting back with her Strictly family.

Now, her co-star and fellow pro dancer Katya has given an update.

Katya Jones on Amy Dowden’s Strictly return

Speaking to OK!, Katya said: “Amy seems to be doing so well. Obviously there’s no sign of disease any more, and we are all there for her and supporting her.

“Amy came and surprised us on the Strictly tour, the cheeky monkey. Hopefully, we’ll see her back on the dance floor soon. It’s where she belongs.”

Katya addressed her own return to Strictly and admitted she doesn’t yet know if she’ll be back. She said: “I don’t know yet, but hopefully we’ll find out very soon. Fingers crossed!”

Katya said this series would be her ninth, which means she’s approaching a decade on the show.

However, the dancer admitted she still thinks of her self as a “newbie”.

Amy Dowden cancer

Dancer Amy recently addressed whether she plans to return to the Strictly dance floor. Appearing on BBC Breakfast in April, Amy said it would be a “dream” for her to be back at the BBC show.

She said: “Do you know what, that would be the dream. I’m working really hard and getting my body full back and rehab and physio.

“I’ve got a brilliant team so fingers crossed I’ll be back on your screens dancing later this year.”

