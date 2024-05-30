The new cast for series 3 of The Outlaws includes two former EastEnders stars.

Albert Square alum Matilda Ziegler and Ricky Grover are part of the exciting new cast for the Stephen Merchant comedy’s third season. Other big names including Granite Harbour‘s Patrick Robinson and Peak Practise star Adrian Lukis are also in the mix.

Read on for the new cast additions to The Outlaws series 3, and where you’ve seen them before.

Described as Diane’s “eager protégé”, the role of Stan is played by Harry Trevaldyn (Credit: BBC / Big Talk)

Harry Trevaldwyn plays Stan in The Outlaws series 3

Harry Trevaldywyn will portray Stan, described as Diane’s “eager protégé”. Now a fully qualified PCSO, Diane (Jessica Gunning) has a trainee on her hands – Stan.

Actor-comedian Harry is a relative newcomer to the TV scene. His biggest role to date came in Prime Video‘s Ten Percent (2022) – a remake of French comedy Call My Agent! – where he played Dan’s intense assistant Ollie.

The Oxford-born actor also starred in Sky Original Smothered (2023) and AppleTV+‘s The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin (2024).

Granite Harbour star Patrick Robinson will play Sean (Credit: BBC Scotland/LA Productions/Robert Pereia Hind)

Patrick Robinson plays Sean

Patrick Robinson will play Sean in The Outlaws series 3. Long-time Casualty fans should recognise Patrick – he played the role of Martin Ashford on and off from 1990 to 2014. He also played the major role of DC Jacob Banks in The Bill from 2008-2010.

More recently, Patrick’s been rather busy. He’s made guest appearances in Sister Boniface Mysteries (2024) and Death in Paradise (2021). He played the role of Father Benedict in The Last Kingdom, as well as Lloyd Anderson in Shetland (both 2022). In 2023 he starred in Six Four and Platform 7. And just this year, Patrick played Grantley in season 2 of Granite Harbour. Busy man!

Matilda Ziegler – who once played the troubled Donna Ludlow on EastEnders – is The Outlaws’ The Judge (Credit: BBC / Big Talk)

Matilda Ziegler plays The Judge

Former EastEnders star Matilda Ziegler puts her best wig on to play The Judge in The Outlaws series 3.

Matilda is best known for her turn as Donna Ludlow, the troubled illegitimate daughter of Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) in 1980s EastEnders. Donna died of a heroin overdose after rejection from her mother led to a devastating downwards spiral for the barmaid.

She also portrayed the role of Irma Gobb in the Mr Bean franchise, appearing in the TV series, shorts and lending her voice to the animated series.

Other big roles include Jane Ford in Harbour Lights (1999), Ruth in Swiss Toni (2003-2004), and Pearl in Lark Rise to Candleford (2008-2011).

Recently, Matilda’s played small roles in Netflix‘s The Diplomat (2023) and ITV’s Maternal (2023).

New Outlaws cast member Nicholas Rowe played Jock Colville in The Crown in 2016 (Credit: Robin Pope/Cover Images)

Nicholas Rowe is Strickland

British actor Nicholas Rowe will play Strickland in The Outlaws series 3. First appearing in the titular role in 1985 Christopher Columbus adventure Young Sherlock Holmes, Nicholas has had a long career in acting.

His film career includes roles in Guy Ritchie‘s Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998) as well as All Forgotten (2001) and Seed of Chucky (2004).

He appeared alongside Andrew Scott in Anton Chekhov’s the Duel (2010) and with Sheila Hancock in Delicious (2013).

TV work includes Da Vinci’s Demons (2013-2014), The Last Kingdom (2015), Dr Thorne (2016) and Grantchester (2019). Notably, he played civil servant Jock Colville in season one of Netflix’s The Crown (2016).

Nicholas recently portrayed Sir Anthony Blunt in A Spy Among Friends in 2022.

Another face from Albert Square! Former Andrew Cotton actor Ricky Grover plays Burgess in the Outlaws series 3 (Credit: BBC / Big Talk)

Ricky Grover is Burgess

Essex-born actor Ricky Grover will play Burgess in the upcoming series.

Another face that might be familiar to EastEnders viewers: Ricky portrayed Andrew Cotton, another son of Dot Cotton‘s (June Brown) bigamous former husband Charlie Cotton, in 2011 to 2012. During his time on Albert Square, Andrew struck up a romance with the ill-fated Heather Trott (Cheryl Fergison) and was the one to find her body murdered at her home. Andrew was arrested for her murder, but was eventually released – as we all know Ben Mitchell was the real culprit.

Ricky’s other gigs include Zapped (2016-2018), This Way Up (2019-2021) and Ricky Gervais drama After Life (2022).

American actress Mircea Monroe as Helena (right) with Jessica Gunning as Diane (Credit: BBC / Big Talk)

Mircea Monroe is Helena

American actress Mircea Monroe will play Helena in the new series.

Mircea was most recently seen in ABC’s The Rookie, where she played Isabel Bradford (2018-2023).

She also appeared alongside fellow American-turned-British TV star Matt LeBlanc in Episodes (2011-2017). In Episodes, Mircea played Matt’s co-star Morning Randolph.

Her other big roles include Impastor (2015-2016), Hart of Dixie (2011-2015) and Dating Rules from My Future Self (2012).

Peak Practice star Adrian Lukis as Kevin Archer (left) with Richard E Grant as The Earl (right) (Credit: BBC / Big Talk)

Adrian Lukis portrays Kelvin Archer

Birmingham-born actor Adrian Lukis will be portraying Kelvin Archer in The Outlaws.

Adrian, 67, is well known for his role as Dr David Shearer in Peak Practice (1997-1999). He also portrayed Mr. George Wickham in the 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. As well as that, he was Marc Thompson in Judge John Deed between 2005 and 2006.

Over the years, Adrian’s had roles in shows such as The Bill (2006), A Touch of Frost (2008), Outnumbered (2011), Silent Witness (2012), Death in Paradise (2015) and Downton Abbey (2015).

He played Colonel Blair Toast, the eccentric brother of Stephen Toast (Matt Berry) in Toast of London (2012-2015).

More recently, Adrian appeared in SAS Rogue Heroes as General Auchinleck (2022).

Ted Lasso star Charlie Rawes will play Victor (Credit: BBC / Big Talk)

Who else is new to The Outlaws series 3 cast?

Charlie Rawes will play Victor. English actor Charlie played Darren in AppleTV+ hit comedy Ted Lasso (2021-2023). He also had a role alongside Greg Davies in The Cleaner in 2023. His other gigs include Miracle Workers (2020) and Action Team (2018).

Chelsea Edge will play Sarah in The Outlaws series 3. Recently, Chelsea portrayed Sophie Chambers in 12th season of Death in Paradise (2023). Sophie was a love interest for then-lead detective DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little), until she framed him for murder. She also played Heather in Suspicion (2022) and Valerie in I Hate Suzie (2020).

Silvia Presente will play Tori . Silvia played Maisie Wilson in Doctors in 2021 and Electra in Sister Boniface Mysteries in 2022. She also portrayed the younger version of Helena Bonham Carter‘s titular character in Nolly (2023).

Bridgitta Roy will play Rhona. Bridgitta has played small roles on shows including Time (2023), You & Me (2023), Whitstable Pearl (2022) and McDonald and Dodds (2022).

The Outlaws series 3 begins this Thursday (May 30) on BBC One at 9pm.

