6 celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us – from Prince Harry and Alison Hammond to Denise Welch

It’s Friday which means it’s time for another week of drama to reflect on with these celebs.

From Prince Harry and Kate Garraway to Alison Hammond, it’s sure been another hectic week.

But which celebs are probably wishing a very goodbye to these past few days? Let’s take a look…

Prince Harry was back in the UK this week – but he was snubbed by his family (Credit: Cover Images)

Celebs having a worse week than us – Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex made a brief return to the UK this week to mark the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games. But if Harry was hoping a meeting with his father King Charles was going to happen, he was very wrong.

Apparently, the King’s busy schedule meant the pair couldn’t meet…

Interesting, eh? Well, Harry was still all smiles as he greeted crowds of Brits. There was speculation that the monarch didn’t want to meet Harry because he doesn’t trust him.

Can we blame him tbh?

Alison hasn’t won over her new man’s mum it seems… (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond

Poor Alison Hammond has just got into a new romance and she’s already facing concerns from friends. But to make matters worse this week, reports claim that her new man’s mother isn’t happy with the romance.

The This Morning host is reportedly dating Russian model and masseur David Putman. But apparently his mum hasn’t given her seal of approval…

She’s uncomfortable that her son is with someone who has so much more financial power than him.

“She thinks Alison is way too old for David and doesn’t like all the attention her TV fame has brought to her son,” a source told The Sun.

“She’s uncomfortable that her son is with someone who has so much more financial power than him. She’s told him in no uncertain terms that he must end it.”

Yikes.

Mark made a “false start” on Beat the Chasers (Credit: ITV)

Mark Labbett

It’s been a week of Beat the Chasers episodes – but Mark Labbett found himself apologising to his colleagues over a “false start” this week.

As the final round began, Mark cut in before host Bradley Walsh had finished the Chasers’ first question with an incorrect answer.

And let’s just say his fellow Chasers didn’t look impressed. Mark later told them: “I’ll apologise to my teammates for absolutely doing a false start with the first question and shouting out.”

Probs learnt a lesson there Mark!

Celebs having a worse week than us – Peter Andre

Peter Andre is in a new baby bubble after welcoming his third child with wife Emily. But, no amount of cute baby pictures can keep some trolls at bay.

After Pete, 51, shared a sweet video of him on a walk with his little girl, Arabella, one troll mocked: “You look lovely with your granddaughter,” clearly making a dig at Peter’s age.

But fans jumped to his defence, with one person biting back: “Jealousy is a terrible disease and you clearly suffer quite badly from it.”

You tell ’em!

Poor Kate suffered a wardrobe malfunction on GMB this week (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway

We’ve all been there when the outfit you have planned in your head doesn’t exactly go as planned..

Well, this week, Kate Garraway suffered a wardrobe malfunction on Good Morning Britain which almost made her miss going on air. The star decided to wear a colourful green dress that was studded with buttons down the front.

Kate said: “Good morning, I’ve begun the day with a button crisis! For someone who is as clumsy…”

Her co-star Ed Balls pointed out: “You’ve got quite a lot of buttons!”

Kate then said about her GMB outfit: “It’s 145,000 buttons I’ve had to do up and I did it wrong about seven times so that’s the reason why we nearly didn’t make it on air this morning!

“Don’t look too closely [at the buttons] because they’re probably still skewwhiff! That’s why I raced into the studio, barely brushing my hair!” Oh Kate!

Denise Welch sparked Ofcom complaints this week (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Denise Welch

Not one to shy away from airing her opinions, Denise Welch came under fire this week over comments she made on Loose Women.

The star clashed with the late Queen Elizabeth’s former press spokesperson, Dickie Arbiter. The pair had very different opinions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. When are people not clashing over Harry and Meghan?

Dickie had said: “Harry has been rubbishing his family since they walked out in 2020.” However, Denise hit back: “I am just sick to death of the bashing that this woman gets.”

At one point, fellow panellist Coleen Nolan attempted to calm the clash but Denise cut in: “Don’t have a guest on and… I can say what I like Coleen!”

According to TV watchdog Ofcom, Denise’s treatment of Dickie sparked more than 100 complaints.

Let’s hope the sunshine can help these celebs have a brighter weekend!

