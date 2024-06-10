Amanda Abbington has reportedly deleted her social media accounts amid the news that Giovanni Pernice won’t be returning to Strictly this year.

The pair danced together on the 2023 series. However, Amanda left in week five citing medical reasons. It’s since been claimed she developed PTSD from her time on the show with Giovanni.

In recent months, Giovanni, 33, has been at the centre of allegations about his behaviour towards some of his celebrity partners. But he has rejected claims of “abusive or threatening behaviour” as he vowed to clear his name.

Giovanni Pernice not returning to Strictly 2024

On Monday, the BBC announced the pro dancers line-up for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing. Giovanni wasn’t named in the Strictly line-up.

It comes weeks after reports claimed he had left the series after first appearing in 2015.

Now, according to reports, Amanda’s social media pages on Twitter and Instagram are no longer visible. When searching for Amanda’s profile, it says the page isn’t available.

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice

The Sherlock actress, 52, recently hit out at dancer Giovanni, branding him “nasty”. Reports had claimed that Giovanni wanted his training sessions with Amanda recorded.

However, while speaking to the MailOnline, Amanda said: “I asked for them to be recorded, it was me. Giovanni is nasty. He was awful to a few of us, a group of us.”

She went on to say: “You don’t understand how awful this all is. Giovanni’s fans have started trolling me now. I have had to come off social media and I’m getting death threats.

“All of this because I didn’t enjoy a television programme. I didn’t enjoy it because of all of this.”

In May, Giovanni released a statement on his Instagram as he denied allegations about his behaviour on the BBC show.

I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour.

He said: “You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

“Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.”

He added: “Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.”

