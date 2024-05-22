Lisa Armstrong has broken her silence after ex-husband Ant McPartlin revealed that he had welcomed his first baby.

The make-up artist took to social media last night (May 21) to share a quote from Winston Churchill about “behaviour”.

It comes after a relationship expert claimed that Lisa’s social media activity signals that she is still hurting after her split with Ant McPartlin.

Lisa split from the Britain’s Got Talent host in 2018, after 12 years of marriage amid Ant’s battles with addiction. Now, she has shared her thoughts after Ant has welcomed his first bundle of joy with his new wife, Anne-Marie.

Lisa Armstrong in new Insta post after Ant McPartlin welcomes baby

Ant became a dad for the first time last week, leaving many eagle-eyed social media users awaiting Lisa’s reaction.

On May 21, she shared a quote suggesting that she’s in a reflecting mood.

The quote read: “I no longer listen to what people say, I just watch what they do. Behaviour never lies.”

Lisa Armstrong shared a cryptic quote to social media (Credit: Instagram)

The Strictly make-up artist is no stranger to a motivational quote. Just hours before Ant’s son’s birth was announced to the public last week, Lisa had shared another, stating: “Be proud of how you’ve been handling these past few months.

“The silent battles you’ve fought, the moments you had to humble yourself, the times you’ve wiped your own tears. Celebrate your strength.”

Relationship expert Tina Wilson has since weighed in on the posts. She speculated that they signal “unresolved sadness and anger”.

Tina theorised: “As Ant is in a bubble of happiness, it’s likely to sting for Lisa. Her post is a reminder that she is still hurting.”

Ant welcomed his first child last week (Credit: BBC)

‘Not a coincidence’

Meanwhile, a source recently speculated to OK! that Ant’s baby news would prove emotional for Lisa.

“Lisa knew all the attention would be on her after the announcement and it’s not a coincidence that she put something like that up on Instagram,” they claimed.

“Lisa puts emotional quotes up all the time so that wasn’t strange. But she has a voice and wants to use it when she needs to. She still wants people to know that she is hurt by everything and that seeing her ex-husband, who she was with for over 20 years, marry and have a baby is hard to deal with.”

