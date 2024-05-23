Ant McPartlin ’apologises’ as he misses meeting with King Charles as Dec Donnelly jokes ‘he’s at home breastfeeding’

Ant McPartlin missed a meeting with King Charles on Wednesday following the arrival of his baby son Wilder.

The Britain’s Got Talent host, 48, became a dad for the first time on May 14. He welcomed son Wilder Patrick with wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

This week, Ant returned to work alongside pal Dec Donnelly as they hosted the Prince’s Trust Awards. However, only Dec was present to meet the King at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Ant and Dec hosted the Prince’s Trust Awards this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ant McPartlin baby

Dec attended the palace reception with his wife Ali, and made a joke about Ant’s absence. The event celebrated a group of young people who have turned their lives around with the support of the charity.

Dec told the monarch: “Good to see you, nice to see you too. Ant is not here today but he sends his apologies. He’s got a week old baby so he’s home breastfeeding or something.”

The King was seen laughing at Dec’s joke. He then asked the TV star: “Is it his first one [child]?”

Dec said: “Yeah, it’s his first one. They’ve got daughters from previous marriages but it’s his first one.”

The King sent his congratulations to new dad Ant (Credit: Cover Images)

The King then said: “So will you please give him my many congratulations.”

Dec replied: “I will, of course.”

After his meeting with the monarch, Dec said: “I passed on Ant’s apology that he couldn’t be here today because he was at home breastfeeding.”

He then added: “I don’t know whether I broke royal protocol by giving that information.”

Ant announced the arrival of his son on Instagram last week.

He shared a black and white picture showing him cradling the tot. The photo also showed off Ant’s family tree tattoo – which included all the family’s names.

Ant wrote: “Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick McPartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!”

According to reports, Ant has made Dec godfather to his son. However, during his palace appearance, Dec reportedly said of the rumours: “Everybody else has presumed, I won’t presume.”

