BBC Breakfast host Charlie Stayt ‘facing bankruptcy’ as he’s ‘served petitions by HMRC’

BBC Breakfast host Charlie Stayt is “facing the threat of bankruptcy”, according to a tabloid newspaper report.

Furthermore, The Sun claims TV presenter Charlie, 61, and his wife Annie Breckell, 58, were both served petitions by HMRC on Monday (May 3).

Charlie, who joined BBC Breakfast in 2006, is known for sitting on the programme’s red sofa with regular co-presenter Naga Munchetty.

BBC Breakfast regulars Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty have anchored the programme together for years (Credit: BBC)

Charlie Stayt news

Charlie and his wife are listed as directors with Companies House for TV and broadcasting firm Stayt Limited.

According to The Sun, the company was £6,409 in the red in accounts filed in December and covering to the end of March 2023.

ED! has approached a representative for Charlie Stayt for comment on The Sun’s claims.

The BBC told The Sun it does not comment on personal matters.

TV star Charlie Stayt has worked for different news organisations before joining BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

Charlie Stayt’s wife

Charlie and Annie are said to have got married in 1995. They are believed to be parents to two children together. Daughter Phoebe was born in 1997, while son Jake followed in 2000.

Additionally, Annie is reported to be a radio personality – but it has previously been reported she has been “a manager at a global corporation”.

Charlie meanwhile also worked in radio before working in television news for ITN from 1995. He went on to join Five News before working for the Beeb. Charlie has also been a correspondent for Sky News during his career in journalism.

Annie and Charlie’s family home is said to be in Twickenham, south west London. Reports claim it is a £2.3million four-bedroom property, bought in 2002 for £800,000.

