Star of Strictly Dianne Buswell announced her delight after her brother, ballroom dancer Andrew Buswell, welcomed a son.

Dianne took to her Instagram Story to express her excitement, writing: “Our new baby nephew Roman Giuseppe.”

The Strictly star celebrated the birth of her nephew (Credit: Instagram)

Strictly star Dianne Buswell celebrates arrival of nephew

In an Instagram post shared earlier today (May 23), Andrew revealed Roman’s mum, Melissa Lejman, gave birth yesterday.

“Introducing Baby Buzz #2 to the world: Roman Giuseppe Buswell joined our gang on 22nd May 2024 at 8.52 pm, weighing in at 3.9 kg and 55cm. Both Mum and Bub are well and Zofia is the proudest big Sister of her little brother,” he wrote.

In a carousel upload, the happy family can be seen holding the newborn, including Roman’s older sister, Zofia.

‘Can’t wait to cuddle you’

Dianne also took to the comments section of the post to share a cute message about how she and her boyfriend Joe Sugg cannot wait to meet the little one.

She wrote: “My new little nephew Aunty Dot and Uncle Joe can’t wait to cuddle you.”

“Congratulations guys!” Joe’s sister Zoe Sugg added.

Dianne and Joe cannot wait to meet the newborn (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“The biggest congratulations to you guys. What a beautiful lil family. Love you guys lots. he is gorjjjjj,” another person said.

“Huge congratulations to you all such a beautiful family and beautiful blessing baby Roman. Hope Mel is okay,” another remarked.

“Massive congratulations! He already looks so much like Zofia,” a user insisted.

“Yay!! Congrats!! And a little boy!! How gorgeous for your family! xx” another person wrote.

