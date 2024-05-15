Pointless’ Gabby Logan on feeling “utterly scrambled” following tragic death of brother: “Really did change everything”

Radio host and star of Pointless Gabby Logan opened up about the moment she found out about the tragic death of her brother Daniel in 1992.

At the time, Gabby was preparing to take part in the original series of Gladiators on ITV. After returning from the gym, she received a call from her mother who informed her of the horrific news of his death. Daniel died at age 15.

Gabby previously opened up about the loss (Credit: ITV)

The shocking news left Gabby’s head “utterly scrambled”.

In her book, The Last Half, Gabby recalled that she”couldn’t hear what Mum was saying,” adding: “She was sobbing too loudly – or maybe that was me.”

Daniel collapsed in the garden while playing football with his brother Jordan and their father Terry. Before going over to him, Terry believed it was a prank.

“Daniel didn’t turn when Dad approached him in the garden. So Dad rolled him over, and saw his eyes were vacant, his pulse gone, his body limp,” Gabby continued.

Daniel’s death impacted Gabby on a personal level (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Daniel’s death made Gabby ‘fearless’

Daniel died of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a hidden heart condition. It can sometimes be referred to as sudden death syndrome.

In her book, Gabby admitted Daniel’s death on May 25, 1992 “really did change everything” for her.

“While I’d always been an independent and determined child, Daniel’s death made me fearless. I wasn’t worried about failing or looking a fool, because, well – what could hurt me as much as his death had?” she said.

Since Daniel’s passing, Gabby has appealed for the Daniel Yorath Appeal on numerous occasions to help raise funds to help treat and detect hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

