Giovanni Pernice and model girlfriend Molly Brown have shared gorgeous photos of their new pooch Roxy on Instagram.

It was recently reported that Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni has left the BBC One series.

He has also been in the headlines following allegations concerning his Strictly training methods, and scrutiny over his most recent Strictly partnership with Amanda Abbington.

Giovanni Pernice was paired up with Amanda Abbington for Strictly 2023 – will it prove to be his last series? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

A few days ago Giovanni shared a statement on social media in which he rejected “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

And now, the Italian dancer’s current squeeze has given his fans a glimpse at their new companion.

Giovanni Pernice’s girlfriend Molly Brown showed off her dog toys (Credit: Instagram)

Giovanni Pernice and girlfriend introduce puppy Roxy

Molly took to her Instagram Stories last night (May 21) and uploaded a picture that suggested she was about to welcome a new arrival.

One image from the model depicted a heap of dog toys alongside a caption reading: “Ready for our little arrival.”

Ready for our little arrival.

Meanwhile, another Story saw Giovanni brushing aside the Strictly drama as he cuddled the Pomeranian pup.

“Meet Roxy,” text on the snap read.

Molly added a dog emoji as well as two heart emojis on the sweet pic.

Giovanni Pernice poses with Roxy (Credit: Instagram)

Gio Strictly allegations

Amid the Giovanni Strictly fallout, it has also been reported that ‘more famous names could come forward’ with claims.

Earlier this week The Sun alleged “at least one or two more celebs” are said to be planning to come forward with claims about Giovanni’s behaviour.

According to the tabloid, the celebrities involved have all danced with Giovanni, 33, on Strictly.

Furthermore, it is suggested they will add their names to three claimants reported to be already ‘taking action’ as part of a BBC investigation.

It has previously been reported by MailOnline that Laura Whitmore and Ranvir Singh – as well as Amanda – felt “very unhappy” with how the BBC responded to reported complaints about their alleged training room experiences with their ex-pro partner Giovanni.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@mollybrownxox)

It was also suggested they felt the “untouchable” star was ‘being pushed to centre stage to make them go away’.

Additionally, the trio were said to have come together for an “emotional” meeting. At the meeting they are said to have discussed their respective runs on the show.

Meanwhile, Rose Ayling-Ellis – another celebrity who danced with Giovanni, and won the Glitterball trophy in 2021 – is said to be ‘distancing herself’ from him.

