Giovanni Pernice’s girlfriend sends ‘primeval’ warning as pair make red carpet debut: ‘Hands off, he’s mine’

Giovanni Pernice and girlfriend Molly Brown put the Strictly drama firmly behind them as they made their red carpet debut last night (June 2).

The Strictly pro and girlfriend Molly were at London’s Prince Charles Cinema in Leicester Square. They put on a loved-up display at the premiere of Man and Witch: The Dance of a Thousand Steps.

The film, which also features Eddie Izzard, Christopher Lloyd, Jennifer Saunders and Bill Bailey, sees Giovanni make his big-screen debut playing a dance master. However, it was Molly who was the more masterful during their debut, one body language expert told ED!.

Giovanni Pernice and girlfriend Molly aren’t faking it

Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, today (June 3) shed some light on the relatively new romance.

And, it seems, the pair are pretty tight in the wake of the allegations currently levelled at Giovanni. In fact, Darren reckons Molly took the opportunity during their red carpet debut to send a clear message to those looking on.

He said: “In the pictures of Giovanni on the red carpet, he’s got his hand in his pocket and is feeling very comfortable in his own skin. He and Molly are standing very tightly together so they are showing genuine happiness and joy.

“There are no faked emotions and they are happy to be on the red carpet.”

‘Hands off, he’s mine’

However, he added: “What’s interesting for me is though when looking at her posture, in a number of shots her hand is touching his abdomen, that’s quite an interesting shot because it’s almost a territorial or ownership gesture.

“We don’t see this too often. She’s essentially saying: ‘Hands off, he’s mine.’ She’s taking ownership.”

‘She’s showing territorial gestures’

Darren added: “Also, the area around anyone’s abdomen is a significant area of the body because most of our vital organs are there. Whenever we see people standing with their hands behind their backs – often those in positions of authority – it means they’ve got a great sense of confidence that nothing untoward is going to happen.

“It’s almost like a primeval thing.

“The fact that he’s comfortable to allow her to do that and we’re not seeing any resistance from him which shows me that they are quite tight as a couple. He’s completely comfortable with public displays of affection, but she’s showing territorial gestures,” Darren added.

