The latest Strictly news has seen the BBC share a statement following allegations of “abusive behaviour” by popular pro Giovanni Pernice.

Late this afternoon (May 29), a statement regarding the corporation’s complaints process was released to the media.

It comes as a probe into Giovanni’s alleged behaviour behind the scenes at Strictly was confirmed by the dancer’s lawyers. It was reportedly prompted by a complaint from Amanda Abbington after she bowed out of the 2023 series early due to “medical reasons”.

After she left, she said her experience on the show left her with PTSD.

Now, the BBC has broken its silence.

Giovanni Pernice is at the centre of ‘abusive behaviour’ claims at Strictly (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly news: ‘A right to a fair process’

In a statement, without mentioning Strictly or Giovanni by name, it said: “It is a longstanding position that the BBC does not comment on specific matters related to individuals. Nor ordinarily, would we comment on whether we are reviewing any individual complaints.

“Recently, we have seen a number of media reports about a high-profile show. We would urge people not to indulge in speculation. Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process,” it then added.

‘We will always look into issues raised’

Explaining further, the statement added: “If a complaint is made to the BBC, we assess and take any necessary steps to establish the facts, whether there is a case to answer, and, if appropriate, what action should be taken.

“This is all within the context of the BBC having duties of care to everyone linked to a complaint. That applies to those that have raised the complaint and to those that have been complained about.”

It then concluded: “Whilst we know our shows have been positive experiences for many of those who have taken part, we will always look at any issues raised with care, fairness and sensitivity to everyone concerned. We will not be commenting further.”

