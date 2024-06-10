Kai Widdrington ‘pulls out of dance workshop with Giovanni Pernice’ amid Strictly scandal

Kai Widdrington has reportedly pulled out of a joint project with Giovanni Pernice, amid his Strictly drama.

Dancer Giovanni is currently at the centre of a row, with an investigation into his behaviour ongoing following recent allegations.

Last week, though, he shared the exciting news that co-star Kai was set to join him for a dancing workshop in London. But it’s now been reported that Kai has had to pull out.

Giovanni was due to work with Kai on a joint project (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star ‘pulls out’ of Giovanni Pernice workshop

Strictly dancers Giovanni and Kai were planning to put on £100 classes in collaboration with dance class company Ballando UK in London.

However, just days after sharing the announcement, Kai is said to have pulled out because of “crossed diaries”.

As The Mirror reports, in a now-deleted post, Ballando’s Instagram account shared: “Unfortunately Kai is no longer able to attend on the 28th July due to other commitments… crossed diaries!”

Kai has had to pull out of the project, reports claim (Credit: ITV)

Kai ‘misses Giovanni Pernice project’ due to ‘crossed diaries’

The post went on: “Both Kai and Gio were really looking forward to teaching together again, so we’ll try and find another date that works. Gio will still be taking classes on the 28th July – same time, same classes, same location… Further to follow re booking! See you soon!”

It’s also been reported that Giovanni will also be working with Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke for individual workshops.

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Giovanni and Kai’s representatives for comment.

Giovanni Pernice not taking part in Strictly 2024

In other Giovanni news, it’s been confirmed that he won’t be taking part in the 2024 Strictly series.

A statement released by the BBC today (June 10) has revealed who is back for the 20th series of Strictly. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman return as hosts. The judging line-up remains the same too. Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood all return.

The statement read: “At the heart of the dancefloor itself will be the Professional Dancers, ready to dazzle and delight with their extraordinary talent and choreography.”

Strictly 2024 dancers

It then went on to list those taking part in the Strictly series.

“Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola will all take to the Strictly dancefloor, guaranteeing viewers an abundance of spectacular routines.”

Sarah James, the show’s executive producer, said: “This year Strictly marks two decades of entertaining the nation and we will be back with a bang in September as we celebrate in style with our incredible team both on and off screen.”

