Giovanni Pernice row deepens as BBC braces for more complaints: ‘Archive footage is being examined’

In Giovanni Pernice news, the professional dancer could be facing more issues as the row over his alleged behaviour continues.

According to reports, the BBC is scouring “years of footage” in then wake of allegations regarding Giovanni’s conduct.

The Strictly star’s former celebrity dance partner Amanda Abbington has allegedly stated that she will not leave anything “unsaid” as she prepares to sit down with the Beeb this week.

Giovanni has reportedly parted ways with Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni Pernice news: BBC probe extends

An insider claimed to The Sun: “Amanda believes she has a duty to ensure the truth comes out. There’s a suggestion this is all about Giovanni simply being a strict trainer and someone who pushes people too hard. It’s about a lot more than that.”

The insider continued: “Meanwhile the BBC who have, until now, dragged their heels on this developing story, are duty-bound to investigate the matter fully to get to the bottom of these complaints. Archive footage through the years is being examined so that a full and frank verdict can be reached.”

When approached by ED!, the BBC stated: “We won’t be commenting on this.”

Last week, the publication shared that Giovanni had parted ways with Strictly. Since then, it’s claimed that a top legal group was contacted regarding the investigation, with multiple complainants coming forward.

Giovanni Pernice has reacted to the news of fresh complaints (Credit: BBC)

A previous dance partner has also shared her thoughts on Giovanni, alluding to similar alleged mistreatment from the star.

Pro dancer Korina Travis allegedly posted in the comments section of an unknown post about Giovanni. She claimed: “I’ve known him for years as a fellow competitor and he has done horrendous things to me.”

She went on to say: “I will not speak about my experiences with him but I’m glad the world is seeing him for who he truly is. I’ll leave it at that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Korina Travis (@korinachka)

Giovanni Pernice reacts

The dancer has reacted to recent claims. He stated on his social media: “To my dear fans, you will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

“Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

“Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

“I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be.

“This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win — for me and my dance partners.”

Read more: Giovanni Pernice and girlfriend Molly Brown welcome new puppy and share adorable photos

So what do you think of our story? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.