Giovanni Pernice declares ‘another chapter completed’ with end of his tour as fans admit they’re ‘so proud’

Giovanni Pernice had fans rallying around after he shared that his tour has now come to an end – with “another chapter completed”.

The Italian dancer, who shot to fame on Strictly in 2014, kicked off his solo tour at the start of the year. Keeping himself busy, Giovanni has also appeared on screens recently for his travel series with Anton Du Beke.

But after months of wowing audiences up and down the UK, Giovanni has confirmed his tour has now come to an end.

Giovanni has declared ‘another chapter is completed’ (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni Pernice tour

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday (April 30) Giovanni shared a video montage of all his best bits on tour in recent months. He captioned the video: “Another chapter completed! Let Me Entertain You what a journey!”

He went on: “Thank you to my partner in crime/friend/producer @paul_stc and everybody at @strictlytheatreco for another amazing production!! ‘We smashed it mate’. Thank you to @alanburkitt for creating another masterpiece.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@giovannipernice)

Strictly news

Giovanni then gave a shout-out to his Strictly co-star who appeared on his solo tour. He gushed: “Thank you to my leading lady/star @laurenmayoakley For sharing with us your incredible talent and be able to cope with me everyday.

“Thank you to my cast and crew… as I always say the show would be nothing with your hard work and commitment! Thanks to all of you who came to watch the show! Hope you enjoyed.”

Giovanni, 33, then quipped: “Into the next one!! ‘The Last Dance’… Now my question is… DO YOU REALLY WANT TO MISS MY LAST SOLO TOUR? You know me.. bigger and better. It will be the best one I have done so far! Just saying [winking face emoji].”

Fans of Giovanni were quick to congratulate him on the tour’s success. Rushing to the comments section, one person said: “A true entertainer! So proud.”

Someone else added: “So proud of you.”

A third penned: “Phenomenal show! Exceptionally talented cast and outstanding crew. Absolutely loved it each time. Take a bow Gio! Bravo.”

Giovanni to take a break from performing?

It comes after Giovanni announced he will be taking some time away from performing. The star recently announced another stint of shows with Anton and yet another live tour in 2025.

Giovanni has since admitted that he is in need of a break. He told his followers in April: “After performing in front of over half a million people for seven years in row, I plan to take a little break after next year’s tour. So book your tickets in advance for ‘GIOVANNI – THE LAST DANCE’.”

