Gloria Hunniford admits ‘worry’ over Ant McPartlin and wife Anne-Marie’s name choice for baby

Loose Women pundit Gloria Hunniford has expressed her concerns over the baby name Ant McPartlin and his Anne-Marie have given their son.

New dad Ant, 48, announced his first child’s arrival on Tuesday (May 14) morning with an emotional Instagram post.

The Britain’s Got Talent host shared a first look of his infant son – as well as a ‘family tree’ tattoo – with his 5.1 million followers.

Ant also revealed the name picked out for the little lad in his uploads caption, which read: “Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick McPartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess.”

However, during ITV’s episode of its regular lunchtime series, Gloria sounded a note of caution about Ant and Anne-Marie‘s decision.

What was said about Ant McPartlin’s baby’s name on Loose Women?

During a segment titled ‘Are men just as broody as women?’, the panellists and host Christine Lampard reflected on the happy arrival.

Christine said: “Ant has always said he wanted to be a dad, and has been very open about it. You cannot take away from the fact a lot of men just want to be daddies. And they’re broody and they’re proud.”

Gloria also made it clear how delighted she is for the Saturday Night Takeaway star. She then mentioned how Ant is a doting stepdad to his wife’s daughters Poppy and Daisy.

She said: “I think we’re all very happy, particularly for Ant. He made no secret of the fact he wanted a child and his wife, the lovely lady who has now given birth to this lovely boy, she had two little girls.

“So maybe as he was helping to raise those children, he suddenly thought even more I’d really like one of my own.”

‘I’m a bit worried about the name Wilder’

Gloria continued her speculation by pondering whether Wilder’s name could turn out to be prophetic.

She went on: “I’m a bit worried about the name Wilder. When he gets to that wild stage in his teens, it might take on a whole new meaning. But I’m very happy for him.”

Christine meanwhile replied: “Or it might just be wholly appropriate. It might just be perfect!”

Loose Women airs on ITV on weekdays at 12.30pm.

