Ant McPartlin ‘didn’t even have the decency’ to tell ex Lisa Armstrong his baby news as pals claim she’s ‘heartbroken’

New dad Ant McPartlin ‘didn’t tell’ his former wife Lisa Armstrong he was having a baby, it’s been claimed.

Britain’s Got Talent host Ant, 48, and make-up artist Lisa, 47, announced their divorce in 2018.

They married in 2006, and were in a relationship for several years before they got wed.

It’s claimed Ant has made Dec the baby’s godfather (Credit: YouTube)

Ant and Lisa did not have children together, but they do share custody of their dog Hurley following their split.

And despite recent reports suggesting Lisa has “long since moved on” from her time with Ant, MailOnline claims she is “heartbroken” by her ex becoming a father for the first time.

Lisa Armstrong and Ant announced their divorce in 2018 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Ant McPartlin baby news

The website quotes an unidentified source as claiming: “Can you imagine having to see that if you’re Lisa? It must literally have left her heartbroken. She tried so hard for their marriage, she tried so hard to save him and when they split she was left without a baby.”

The insider then added: “It is so very sad. It broke poor Lisa, she gave him 23 years of her life, practically all of her adult life.”

It is so very sad. It broke poor Lisa.

They are said to have then added: “Then when Ant is to be a dad he didn’t even have the decency to tell her. She had to read about it in the paper.”

ED! has contacted representatives for Ant and Lisa for comment.

Lisa Armstrong shares a post on Instagram (Credit: Instagram)

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, Lisa shared an emotional post on her Instagram Stories account.

She shared a quote which read: “Be proud of how you’ve been handling these past few months.

“The silent battles you’ve fought, the moments you had to humble yourself, the times you’ve wiped your own tears.

“Celebrate your strength,” it then added.

It’s now claimed Lisa has headed off on holiday to Portugal following the baby news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Armstrong (@lisaarmstrongmakeup)

Ant’s baby announcement

Ant told his Instagram fans yesterday (Tuesday May 14) that his son Wilder arrived into the world that morning.

He captioned a touching upload: “Welcome to the family Wilder Patrick McPartlin. Born 14/05/24 at 8.54am.” He then added: “Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess!”

