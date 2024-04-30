Junior Andre’s secret ‘girlfriend revealed as TV star’ five years his senior: ‘He’s smitten’

Junior Andre recently hinted he has a secret girlfriend. Just days later, her identity has reportedly been revealed.

Junior hinted last week that he has a new romance on his hands, but didn’t disclose who he is dating. Now, it has been reported that his girlfriend is a reality TV star, five years his senior.

The young musician’s reported new love is also known for sharing a kiss with Love Island star Adam Collard, when they appeared on TV together.

Singer Junior Andre reportedly has a girlfriend (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Junior Andre girlfriend

Junior is apparently dating Jasmine Orr, who is believed to be 23. Last year, during an episode of Celebs Go Dating, she kissed Adam Collard.

Junior’s already introduced Jasmine to his dad and step-mum Emily.

A source told The Sun: “Junior’s already introduced Jasmine to his dad and step-mum Emily. It was important that they approve of her, but he’s already smitten.

“The relationship has been kept on the down-low so far, but telling his fans he was committed was a big step.”

A rep for Junior had no comment when approached by ED!.

The star is apparently dating Jasmine Orr, who previously appeared on Celebs Go Dating (Credit: Celebs Go Dating / Youtube)

Junior Andre hints at secret girlfriend

Junior, who is the son of Peter Andre and Katie Price, recently hinted he was dating someone on the down low.

The star appeared on his Instagram Stories where he did a Q&A with fans. He disclosed the information about his dating life when asked by a follower: “Snog, marry or avoid – Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner & Kim Kardashian.”

After some thought, Junior quipped: “None. Why? Cause I’ve got a good girl at home.”

Jasmine Orr kissing Love Island star Adam Collard on Celebs Go Dating (Credit: Celebs Go Dating / Youtube)

Although his two eldest children, Junior and Princess, are already in relationships, Peter has made his feelings known when it comes to them dating.

Peter has previously detailed to the MailOnline: “My rules in my house are very straightforward.

“Everyone knows them, it’s not even a question. With boyfriends or girlfriends, it’s downstairs, doors are open and it’s daytime. Down the line if there is a sleepover, one can sleep downstairs.”

