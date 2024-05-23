Harvey Price sings adorable happy birthday message to mum Katie as fans coo: ‘You are just the sweetest boy’

Katie Price celebrated her birthday with a sweet video message from son Harvey.

The model, who is a mum of five, has been sharing a number of birthday tributes on social media after turning 46 yesterday (May 22).

The best of them all, though, surely had to come from her eldest son Harvey.

Katie Price celebrated her birthday this week with a little help from Harvey (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price shares birthday tribute from son Harvey

Harvey Price sent his mum a sweet video message to celebrate her birthday.

The video clip that Katie shared showed a picture of a birthday card that he’d handmade for his mum. It had a pink teddy bear with a heart and a chocolate cake with 46 and candles on top.

She captioned the post: “I just love my Harvey.”

He then proceeded to sing happy birthday to Katie. However, instead of singing “happy birthday to Katie” or “happy birthday to Mummy”, he sweetly sang: “Happy birthday to Harvey’s mummy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

‘The best present’

Fans were quick to brand the clip the sweetest thing they’ve seen on Instagram all day.

“Aww Harvey you are just the sweetest boy!” said one. Another added: “What an absolute angel he is! Happy Birthday Katie!”

A third then said: “He really is the sweetest boy. Loves his mumma.” Another then added: “Such a beautiful soul!”

“Happy birthday Harvey’s mummy!!” said another, picking up on Harvey’s lyric change.

“Ahhh the best present I bet!” said another.

Harvey is the model’s eldest child (Credit: Splash News)

Birthday wishes from Junior and Princess

Junior and Princess Andre, who the star shares with ex-husband Peter Andre, also sent birthday wishes to their mum on social media.

“Love you Mum, happy birthday,” said Junior.

Katie celebrated her birthday on the road yesterday. She was in Cardiff with her The Katie Price Show podcast tour.

Read more: Inside Katie Price’s new 1.5-acre converted farmhouse home

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.