Martin Lewis has been mocked by his fans on Instagram as they spotted an unfortunate error on one of his recent posts.

The money saving expert, 52, shared a picture of himself following a run in the rain. Martin told fans he ran home after his Good Morning Britain stint.

The pic showed Martin pulling a sad face in a blue rain coat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Lewis (@martinlewismse)

Martin Lewis on Instagram

The star wrote: “Come rain or shine I gotta get my steps. [Bleep] you enjoyed Good Morning Britain. Now to run home before five live then meetings.”

However, fans spotted that he accidentally made a typo. Instead of writing “hope”, Martin had written it without the ‘p’ meaning it spelt out a rather rude word.

Martin, what did you just call us?

One fan joked: “Who you calling a [bleep]??”

Another said: “Proof reading is a underrated skill…” followed by a laughing face emoji.

Martin made an unfortunate spelling error (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Someone else added: “Martin, what did you just call us?”

Earlier this month, Martin fired back at “disgusting” abuse he received on X. Martin met up with Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves and she posted a picture of the pair on social media.

However, one troll had wrote: “Why are you talking with Martin Jewish?”

Martin hit back: “Feel quite sick having read this. I have of course reported it, but doubt Twitter will do anything.”

In another post, he wrote: “Seriously @X! I and many others report someone for writing to a politician simply ‘Why are you meeting Martin Jewish’ and this is your response.”

Martin hosted GMB this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Martin included the response he received following his complaint to X. It read: “After reviewing the available information, we determined that there were no violations of the X rules in the content you reported.

“We appreciate your help, and encourage you to reach out again in the future if you see any potential violations. For more resources about how to control your X experience please visit our Help Center. Thank you.”

Read more: Martin Lewis divides Good Morning Britain viewers with return as he admits ‘I hope I don’t get told off’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.